Insights on the Suture Anchors Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Tying Type, Anchoring System, Material, End-user and Region
Jul 29, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Suture Anchors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global suture anchors market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the revenue of the global suture anchors market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global suture anchors market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global suture anchors market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global suture anchors market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global suture anchors market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global suture anchors market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global suture anchors market. Key players operating in the global suture anchors market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global suture anchors market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What is the scope of growth of suture anchors and providers in the global suture anchors market and its segments?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global suture anchors market between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global suture anchors market?
- Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for suture anchors providers?
- Which factors will hamper the growth of the global suture anchors market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global suture anchors market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Suture Anchor Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
5.4. Pricing Analysis
6. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value and Volume Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Absorbable
6.3.2. Non-absorbable
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Tying Type
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Tying Type, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Knotted
7.3.2. Knotless
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Tying Type
8. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Anchoring System
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Anchoring System, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Barbed Anchor
8.3.2. Screw Fit Anchor
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Anchoring System
9. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material, 2017-2031
9.3.1. Metallic Suture Anchor
9.3.2. Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor
9.3.3. PEEK Suture Anchor
9.3.4. Bio-composite Suture Anchor
9.3.5. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material
10. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings / Developments
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
10.3.1. Hospitals
10.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Clinics
10.3.3. Clinics
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
11. Global Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.3. Asia Pacific
11.2.4. Latin America
11.2.5. Middle East & Africa
11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region
12. North America Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Europe Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Asia Pacific Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Latin America Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East & Africa Suture Anchor Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
17.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
17.3. Company Profiles
17.3.1. Smith & Nephew plc
17.3.1.1. Company Overview
17.3.1.2. Company Financials
17.3.1.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.2. CONMED Corporation
17.3.2.1. Company Overview
17.3.2.2. Company Financials
17.3.2.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.3. Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
17.3.3.1. Company Overview
17.3.3.2. Company Financials
17.3.3.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
17.3.4.1. Company Overview
17.3.4.2. Company Financials
17.3.4.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.5. Arthrex, Inc.
17.3.5.1. Company Overview
17.3.5.2. Company Financials
17.3.5.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.6. Stryker
17.3.6.1. Company Overview
17.3.6.2. Company Financials
17.3.6.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.7. Medtronic
17.3.7.1. Company Overview
17.3.7.2. Company Financials
17.3.7.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.8. Wright Medical Group N.V.
17.3.8.1. Company Overview
17.3.8.2. Company Financials
17.3.8.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.9. Cook Group Incorporated
17.3.9.1. Company Overview
17.3.9.2. Company Financials
17.3.9.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.10. Aju Pharm Co., Ltd.
17.3.10.1. Company Overview
17.3.10.2. Company Financials
17.3.10.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.11. ALEDA
17.3.11.1. Company Overview
17.3.11.2. Company Financials
17.3.11.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.12. BMT
17.3.12.1. Company Overview
17.3.12.2. Company Financials
17.3.12.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.12.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.13. Groupe Lepine
17.3.13.1. Company Overview
17.3.13.2. Company Financials
17.3.13.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.13.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.14. In2Bones
17.3.14.1. Company Overview
17.3.14.2. Company Financials
17.3.14.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.14.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.15. MedShape, Inc.
17.3.15.1. Company Overview
17.3.15.2. Company Financials
17.3.15.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.15.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.16. Tulpar Medical Solutions
17.3.16.1. Company Overview
17.3.16.2. Company Financials
17.3.16.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.16.4. SWOT Analysis
17.3.17. VIMS
17.3.17.1. Company Overview
17.3.17.2. Company Financials
17.3.17.3. Growth Strategies
17.3.17.4. SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqbnkn
