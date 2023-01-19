Insights on the Swimming Pool Construction Global Market to 2027 - Growth in the Travel and Tourism Sector Represents One of the Key Factors Creating a Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swimming Pool Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global swimming pool construction market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Swimming pool construction refers to the process of building a water-retaining structure for exercising or performing leisure activities. It involves designing and making pool shells for firming the structure of walls and improving the water tightness.

It also includes a basin, lighting system, filter water purification system, gas heater, main drain, pumps and motors, and skimmers. It is primarily prepared using concrete on account of its strength, durability, and high abrasion and electrical resistance. Presently, there is a rise in the construction of swimming pools in homes, schools, clubs, and hotels across the world.



Significant growth in the travel and tourism sector represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The increasing number of travelers, coupled with the rising tourism expenditure, has escalated the demand for luxurious hotels and rented bungalows equipped with swimming pools around the globe. Besides this, builders are focusing on constructing swimming pools in residential complexes to attract property buyers.

This, in confluence with the rising demand for attractive amenities in residential areas, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, swimming is an effective workout that helps in weight loss, recovering from aches and pains, improving flexibility, boosting overall heart health, and relieving stress and anxiety.

Consequently, the increasing awareness about regular exercising among individuals, along with increasing budgets for purchasing homes and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is also supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aloha Pools Pty Ltd, Aquamarine Pools, Blue Haven Pools, Cody Pools Inc., Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio and Southern Poolscapes.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global swimming pool construction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global swimming pool construction market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the construction type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global swimming pool construction market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Swimming Pool Construction Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Concrete

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fiberglass

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vinyl Liner

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Steel Frame

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Construction Type

7.1 Above-ground

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 In-ground

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Non-Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aloha Pools Pty Ltd

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Aquamarine Pools

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Blue Haven Pools

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Cody Pools Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Concord Pools and Spas

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Leisure Pools

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Myrtha Pools

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Natare Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Platinum Pools

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Southern Poolscapes

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vamlz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets