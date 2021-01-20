Insights on the Telehealth Global Market Analysis to 2026 - by Modality, Component, Mode of Delivery, End-user, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telehealth Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach $72.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2026. Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies to access advanced healthcare care and manage it accordingly and adoption from doctors of these technologies is to improve healthcare service. Telehealth connects patients to fundamental healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations, and wireless communications.



Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness are driving the growth of the market. However, regulatory variations across regions and technological and infrastructure barriers are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the application, the teleradiology segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the increase in imaging practices, increase in teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers to serve more patients, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices.



The key vendors mentioned are Honeywell Life Sciences, Aerotel Medical Systems, Advantage Home Telehealth, Abbott, AMC Healthcare, American Telecare, Biolight, Avizia, Biotronik, Care Innovations, Boston Scientific, Constant Care Technology, GE Healthcare, Docobo Ltd, and GlobalMed Telemedicine.



