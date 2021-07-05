Insights on the Tissue Paper Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Raw Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue paper market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Tissue papers are manufactured using the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water and chemicals. The production process for a tissue paper primarily involves pulping and retting, adding color or components to strengthen or soften and enhance the water-holding capacity, and ultimately pressing the product to mold into the required shape. Tissue papers are primarily used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. They are convenient to use and most suitable for cleaning and drying wet surfaces. For household and commercial purposes, they are widely used in the form of paper towels, wet and pocket tissues, napkins and toilet rolls. In comparison to plastics and textiles, tissue papers have low-cost of production, and are conveniently available, biodegradable and recyclable.



The thriving hospitality and tourism industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an overall increase in the awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers has enhanced the utilization of tissue paper products in office complexes and commercial spaces as well. Furthermore, facial tissues are gaining preference in several regions across the globe, especially in urban setups, thus providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, the production of specialized tissues such as premium decorative, glazed and printed variants are significantly boosting the product sales. Advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled the vendors to improve product designs and patterns to cater to a wide consumer base with diversified requirements. Other factors, including the development of organic tissue papers, rising disposable incomes, and favorable government policies to promote public health, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global tissue paper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tissue paper market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia - Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Hengan China Investment Co. Ltd, CMPC, Cascades, Jukebokprint, Papermart, SCA, Unicharm, etc.



