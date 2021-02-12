Insights on the Transcatheter Treatment: Procedures and Heart Valve Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcatheter Treatment: Procedures and Heart Valve Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transcatheter treatment includes procedure types such as TAVR, TAVI, TMVR and TMVI. Transcatheter procedure approaches include transfemoral, transapical and transaortic procedures. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for transcatheter treatment for heart valve diseases.

The format of this study includes the following:

Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of heart valve diseases (e.g., valvular stenosis and regurgitation) and transcatheter procedure approaches (e.g., transfemoral, transapical and transaortic).

Detailed description and analysis of transcatheter treatments devices including TAVR, TAVI, TMVR and TMVI devices.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation (by region and treatment).

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2025.

Competition and market shares.

Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.

Strategic landscape.

Regulatory structure.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions on the future of transcatheter treatment.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

The Report Includes

27 data tables and 26 additional tables

Descriptive overview of the global market for key transcatheter treatment procedures, heart valve systems, and techniques used for the treatment of valvular diseases

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for transcatheter treatment procedures, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product type, treatment procedure and other key market segments, with major geographic regions and countries involved

Identification of promising new transcatheter techniques and devices still in the development and testing stages, and the probability of their successful commercialization in the next five years

Market forecast and market potential for transcatheter treatment procedures based on pipeline devices, on account of their estimated probability of commercial launch

Assessment of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for the transcatheter treatment devices and technologies market

Profile description of the market leading corporations within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Inc., and St. Jude Medical Inc.

By region, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the global transcatheter treatment market. This is due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, continuous technological advancements, increasing investment in R&D, incentives for new product development, increasing adoption of transcatheter techniques, positive reimbursement, and other healthcare reforms.

Europe is the second-largest market after the U.S., and there are many established and early-stage companies that are working to enter the European TAVR market by developing improved transcatheter heart valve devices. Although a few products are already approved and available in the market, new features and more advanced technologies are expected to further expand the eligible patient population. Germany currently has the largest volume of TAVR procedures among Western European nations. With regard to the European transcatheter treatment device market, it is growing mainly due to improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of heart disease, improving diagnosis rates, and growing demand for minimally invasive and catheter-based treatment options.

The Asian market for transcatheter treatment devices is expected to experience the highest growth among all four regions during the next five years for various reasons: a growing aging (greater than 60 years) population, increasing availability and affordability of treatment, increasing acceptance of transcatheter procedures and advanced technology-enabled products and solutions. Additionally, the increased patient population and improving diagnosis rate are likely to increase the demand for TAVR/TAVI and TMVR procedures within the region. Japan is an established market in Asia-Pacific, while China and India are emerging markets that are growing rapidly.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Structural Heart Valve Disease

Disease Overview

Spectrum of Structural Heart Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Symptoms and Risk Factors of Structural Heart Disease

Causes of Structural Heart Disease

Rheumatic Fever

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Peripheral Artery Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Aortic Aneurysm

Obesity

Diagnosis of Structural Heart Disease

Treatment of Structural Heart Disease

Management Through Medication

Surgical Intervention: Heart Valve Repair and Replacement

Tobacco Smoking and Heart Disease

Aging, Gender and Structural Heart Diseases

Global Demographics

U.S. Demographics

European Demographics

Japanese Demographics

Current Challenges and Future Directions

Chapter 4 Aortic Valve Disease

Disease Overview

Types of Aortic Stenosis

Acquired Aortic Stenosis

Congenital Aortic Stenosis

Mild and Moderate Aortic Stenosis

Severe Aortic Stenosis

Asymptomatic Aortic Stenosis

Symptomatic Aortic Stenosis

Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms

Causes

Symptoms

Risk Factors

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diagnosis

Standard Doppler Echocardiography

Multimodality Imaging

Other Techniques

Treatment

Open Surgical Treatment (SAVR)

Transcatheter Treatment (TAVR/TAVI)

Aortic Valve Repair Versus Aortic Valve Replacement

Types of Transcatheter Approaches

Open Surgical Repair (SAVR) versus Transcatheter Treatment (TAVR/TAVI)

TAVR and TAVI Complications

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 5 Mitral Valve Disease

Disease Overview

Types of Mitral Regurgitation

Disease Origin

Disease Stage

Disease Symptoms

Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms

Causes

Symptoms

Risk Factors

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diagnosis

Standard Echocardiography

Multimodality Imaging

Other Techniques

Treatment

Open Surgical Treatment (SMVR)

Transcatheter Treatment (TMVR and TMVI)

Mitral Valve Repair Versus Mitral Valve Replacement

Types of Transcatheter Approaches

Open Surgery (SMVR) Versus Transcatheter Treatment (TMVR/TMVI)

TMVR Complications

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Other Less-Invasive (MIS) Mitral Valve Technologies

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 6 Tricuspid Valve Disease

Disease Overview

Types of Tricuspid Regurgitation

Primary Tricuspid Regurgitation

Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms

Causes

Symptoms

Epidemiology

Diagnosis

Echocardiography and Grading

Other Techniques

Treatment

Medical Treatment

Tricuspid Valve Surgery

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Segment

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Procedure Approach

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Procedure (TAVR/TAVI, TMVR and TTVR)

Heart Valve Market: Traditional versus Transcatheter Heart Valves

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Chapter 9 Company Market Strategies

Market Consolidation in Cardiovascular Device Market

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Transcatheter Treatment Device Market

Key Observations Regarding Transcatheter Device Industry

Future Strategic Landscape

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Region

U.S.

European Union (EU)

Japan

Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Medical Devices

Pricing and Reimbursement Background

Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region

United States

Europe

Japan

Chapter 12 Conclusions: Outlook for Transcatheter Treatment Devices

Major Developments Influencing the Market

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Long-Term Outlook for Transcatheter Treatments

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bracco Spa

Braile Biomedica

Cardiac Dimensions Inc.

Colibri Heart Valve Llc

Direct Flow Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Gorman Cardiovascular Research Group

Hansen Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Auris Health Inc.)

Highlife Sas

Jenavalve Technology Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

Microport Scientific

Mitrassist Ltd.

MVRX Inc.

Navigate Cardiac Structures Inc.

Neovasc Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Abbott Laboratories)

Venus Medtech Inc.

Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms

Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

American Heart Association

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)

Hormone Foundation

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)

Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

National Institute of Aging (NIA)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

World Cancer Research Fund International

World Health Organization (WHO)

