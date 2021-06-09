Insights on the Transfer Switch Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Transition Mode, Rating, End-use Sector and Region

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfer switch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A transfer switch is an electromechanical device that is used to interchange load between two power sources either electronically or mechanically. It provides a rapid transition between multiple power sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Manual transfer switches require manual access to a generator or power source, which can be flipped to restore power. On the other hand, automatic transfer switches (ATS) do not require external inputs and can immediately flip to generator power in case of a power cut. These switches offer increased reliability and safety, are cost effective and less hazardous to operate. These switches find wide application in industrial and commercial settings such as factories, warehouses, hospitals and schools where continuous power supply is a necessity.



The growing need for stable sources of power supply, coupled with the rapid industrialization across the globe, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent occurrence of unexpected burnouts, voltage fluctuations, power outages, blackouts and weather uncertainties are also contributing to the growing demand for transfer switches. The increasing dependence of industrial, commercial as well as residential sector on electric generators for uninterrupted power supply is also augmenting the demand of these devices across various regions. Additionally, favorable government policies pertaining to operational safety along with an increasing demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) networks is further stimulating the market growth. Other factors propelling the market growth include increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities to develop enhanced product variants. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global transfer switch market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Cummins, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Siemens, SOCOMEC Group, Russelectric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Generac Power Systems, Eltek, Camsco Electric Company, Marathon Thomson Power System, DynaGen Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global transfer switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global transfer switch industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transfer switch industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transition mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transfer switch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transfer switch industry?

What is the structure of the global transfer switch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global transfer switch industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transfer Switch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Transition Mode

5.6 Market Breakup by Rating

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Automatic Transfer Switch

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Contactor Based Transfer Switch

6.1.2.2 Circuit Based Transfer Switch

6.1.2.3 Static Transfer Switch

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Manual Transfer Switch

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transition Mode

7.1 Soft Load Transition Mode

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Closed Transition Mode

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Delayed Transition Mode

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Open Transition Mode

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Rating

8.1 0-300A Rating

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 301-1600A

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 1600A-4000A

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB

15.3.2 General Electric

15.3.3 Cummins

15.3.4 Eaton Corporation

15.3.5 Emerson Electric

15.3.6 Siemens

15.3.7 SOCOMEC Group

15.3.8 Russelectric

15.3.9 Caterpillar

15.3.10 Schneider Electric

15.3.11 Generac Power Systems

15.3.12 Eltek

15.3.13 Camsco Electric Company

15.3.14 Marathon Thomson Power System

15.3.15 DynaGen Technologies

15.3.16 Mitsubishi Electric

