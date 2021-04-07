Insights on the Tunnel Boring Machine Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Machine Type, Geology Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tunnel boring machines market size was valued $5,476.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $7,552.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Tunnel boring machine (TBM) is used for tunnel excavation through different rocks and soils. Tunnel boring machines are majorly used for the construction of excavation of coal mines, and tunnels.



An increase in infrastructure development for railway and highway is expected to drive the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market. An increase in the adoption of tunnel boring machines for water supply & disposal, pipelines for oil & gas, and hydropower projects, is anticipated to cater to the growth of the tunnel boring machine market. TBM eliminated operational time required for construction activities as compared to other conventional methods, thereby increasing its adoption. Moreover, an increase in spending on road infrastructure and railway projects is expected to boost the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market. An increase in government spending on pipeline railways and road infrastructure around the globe, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market. For instance, in July 2019, the Italian government invested $33.79 billion on a railway infrastructure project.



However, the fluctuation in raw material prices, and high capital investment & flexibility are projected to hamper the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market. Furthermore, new technological innovations such as ZigBee-based wireless sensors and automation networks are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market.



The global tunnel boring machine market is segmented on the basis of machine type, geology type, end user, and region. By machine type, the market is categorized into slurry TBM, earth pressure balance shield TBM, shielded TBM, multi-mode TBM, and others. Others include open type, gripper TBM, and direct pipe, partial face excavation. By geology type, the market is classified into soft ground, hard rock ground, heterogeneous ground, and variable ground. By end user, the market is divided into road transport, railway transport, metro & transit, utilities, mining, oil & gas, and others.



Region wise, the tunnel boring machine market analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Netherlands, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the tunnel boring machine market, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report include China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Komatsu Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. (The Robbins Company, Inc.), Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.



