Insights on the Urea Breath Test Global Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urea Breath Test Market, by Test Type, by Product, by Instrument, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urea breath test is used to detect helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a type of bacteria that may infect the stomach and is a main cause of ulcers in both the stomach and duodenum (the first part of the small intestine).
The increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities is expected to drive growth of the global urea breath test market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc., a manufacturer of medical products, announced that it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pylo Plus UBT System. Pylo Plus UBT System is a 13C urea breath test, designed to detect Helicobacter pylori(H. pylori) infection.
Market Dynamics
Helicobacter pylori infection is amongst the most common chronic bacterial infections in humans affecting around 4.4 billion people worldwide, with a high prevalence rate of 28% to 84% in different geographic regions. Generally, the prevalence of the infection is more common in emerging economies.
Pylori infection is often associated with pathogenesis of gastric & duodenal ulcers, gastritis, gastric cancer, and gastric mucosa associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. According to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2021, the number of new estimated cases of stomach cancer is around 26,560 with an estimated death of 11,180 in the U.S.
In addition, researchers have established a strong link between H. pylori infection and esophageal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., in 2021, around 19,260 new esophageal cancer cases diagnosed, and accounting for about 15,530 deaths in the U.S. Hence, the early diagnosis and eradication is a growing necessity for preventing these conditions, which can be attributed to the market growth.
There are various test for diagnosing H. pylori such as histopathological examination of the biopsy, immunohistochemical staining, rapid urease test, urea breath test (UBT), and stool antigen test (SAT). However, the preference of urea breath test (UBT) over other tests is increasing, owing to its non-invasive nature. It is considered as the most accurate testing method among the non-invasive tests. This, in turn, is expected to drive growth of global urea breath test market.
Moreover, the test is found useful for both initial diagnosis of H. pylori and evaluating post treatment status. Hence, increasing its application throughout the course of H. pylori infection, is expected to further drive the market growth.
