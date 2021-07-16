Insights on the Vaccine Transport Global Market to 2026 - Advancements in Supply Chain Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Transport Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global vaccine transport market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global vaccine transport market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on vaccine transport market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on vaccine transport market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vaccine transport market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vaccine transport market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing government support for research activities and clinical trials.

Growing government initiatives for vaccine transport.

2) Restraints

Complex procedure to maintain vaccine quality throughout the transportation.

3) Opportunities

Advancements in supply chain management.

Segment Covered



The global vaccine transport market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.



The Global Vaccine Transport Market by Type

Sea Freight

Airfreight

Overland

The Global Vaccine Transport Market by End User

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Distributors

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

American Airlines Inc

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cavalier Logistics

Allcargo Logistics Inc

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service

Globelink China Logistics Limited

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vaccine transport market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vaccine transport market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vaccine transport market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Vaccine Transport Market Highlights

2.2. Vaccine Transport Market Projection

2.3. Vaccine Transport Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Vaccine Transport Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vaccine Transport Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vaccine Transport Market



4. Vaccine Transport Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Vaccine Transport Market by Type

5.1. Sea Freight

5.2. Airfreight

5.3. Overland



6. Global Vaccine Transport Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Epidemic Prevention Station

6.3. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Distributors

6.4. Clinical Research Organizations

6.5. Others



7. Global Vaccine Transport Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Vaccine Transport Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Vaccine Transport Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Vaccine Transport Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Vaccine Transport Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Vaccine Transport Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Vaccine Transport Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Vaccine Transport Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Vaccine Transport Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Vaccine Transport Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vaccine Transport Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. American Airlines Inc

8.2.2. AmerisourceBergen Corporation

8.2.3. Cavalier Logistics

8.2.4. Allcargo Logistics Inc

8.2.5. DB Schenker

8.2.6. Deutsche Post DHL Group

8.2.7. FedEx Corp

8.2.8. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

8.2.9. United Parcel Service

8.2.10. Globelink China Logistics Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kchxgd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

