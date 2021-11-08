Insights on the Vitrectomy Devices Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Blink Medical, Topcon and Carl Zeiss Meditec Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitrectomy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Detachment), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitrectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the probability of diabetic retinopathy, thus, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for vitrectomy due to its associated advantages for providing support to other ophthalmic surgeries is also expected to boost market growth.



Ophthalmic diseases are seen prevalent in the elderly population. The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market and the need for vitrectomy devices. As per the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the elderly population is expected to reach 72.0 million people by 2030, which may drive the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition to this, an increasing number of hospital admissions for retinal surgeries such as vitrectomy is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, hospitals have also installed vitrectomy devices to enhance vitreoretinal surgery procedures.



COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market in 2020. This is due to the reduction in medical setting visits for ophthalmic care to avoid the spread of infection. Additionally, people with COVID have to experience ophthalmic problems like conjunctivitis, which in turn, is causing hindrance among the medical professionals to perform general ophthalmic surgeries. However, the development of government guidelines to provide constant and effective medical care including ophthalmology may boost market growth during the forecast period.



The risks associated with vitrectomy are also expected to hinder market growth. Patient undergone vitrectomy has a high probability of generating cataract after few years, thus, negatively impacting its adoption. Additionally, the lack of professional ophthalmologists to understand the operations of advanced vitrectomy devices with multiple functionalities may also pose a threat to the market.



Vitrectomy Devices Market Report Highlights

The vitrectomy machines held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the development of advanced machines with features such as small gauge size, and intraocular pressure control

The vitrectomy packs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption for various indications

The retinal detachment application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of high myopia. Patients with high myopia have a larger probability of developing retinal detachment

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its reduced costs and shorter wait time

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the maximum cases of diabetic retinopathy in the region and the presence of a large patient pool

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Vitrectomy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Government initiatives for increasing awareness related to visual impairment

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Risks associated with vitrectomy

3.5. Vitrectomy Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Vitrectomy Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Vitrectomy machines

4.1.2. Vitrectomy packs

4.1.3. Photocoagulation lasers

4.1.4. Illumination devices

4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Vitrectomy machines

4.5.1.1. Vitrectomy machines market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Vitrectomy packs

4.5.2.1. Vitrectomy packs market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Photocoagulation lasers

4.5.3.1. Photocoagulation lasers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Illumination devices

4.5.4.1. Illumination devices market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Vitrectomy Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Diabetic retinopathy

5.1.2. Retinal detachment

5.1.3. Macular hole

5.1.4. Vitreous hemorrhage

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Diabetic retinopathy

5.5.1.1. Diabetic retinopathy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Retinal detachment

5.5.2.1. Retinal detachment market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Macular hole

5.5.3.1. Macular hole market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Vitreous hemorrhage

5.5.4.1. Vitreous hemorrhage market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.5. Others

5.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Vitrectomy Devices: End - use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ophthalmology clinics

6.1.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.2. End - use Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by end use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)

6.5.2. Ophthalmology clinics

6.5.2.1. Ophthalmology clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.5.3.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Vitrectomy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.2.2. Market Leaders

8.2.3. Emerging Players

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.5.2. Funding Outlook

8.5.3. Regional Network Map

8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

8.6. Supplier Ranking

8.7. Key company profiled

8.7.1. Alcon Inc.

8.7.1.1. Company overview

8.7.1.2. Financial performance

8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.2. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

8.7.2.1. Company overview

8.7.2.2. Financial performance

8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.3. BVI

8.7.3.1. Company overview

8.7.3.2. Financial performance

8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.4. NIDEK CO., LTD.

8.7.4.1. Company overview

8.7.4.2. Financial performance

8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.5. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

8.7.5.1. Company overview

8.7.5.2. Financial performance

8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.6. Blink Medical

8.7.6.1. Company overview

8.7.6.2. Financial performance

8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.7. Topcon Corporation

8.7.7.1. Company overview

8.7.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.8. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

8.7.8.1. Company overview

8.7.8.2. Financial performance

8.7.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7.9. Hoya Surgical Optics

8.7.9.1. Company overview

8.7.9.2. Financial performance

8.7.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

