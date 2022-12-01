Insights on the Wafer Level Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Increased Usage of High-Speed, Compact-Size and Less Expensive Electronic Goods are Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wafer Level Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wafer Level Packging Market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Wafer level packaging (WLP) is a technique for connecting packaging elements to an integrated circuit before slicing it. Unlike the traditional approach, which involves slicing the wafer into individual circuits before attaching the packaging components, this procedure does not include slicing the wafer into distinct circuits.

Factors such as increased usage of high-speed, compact-size, and less expensive electronic goods are expected to propel the worldwide wafer level packaging business forward. Furthermore, the technological superiority of wafer level packaging over traditional packaging approaches, as well as the approaching requirement for circuit downsizing in microelectronic devices, drive market growth. Moreover, the increased utilization of wafers throughout the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the market.



Wafer-level packaging entails extending wafer fabrication methods to include device connectivity and protection. Most alternative types of packaging start with wafer dicing and then place the individual die in a plastic box with solder bumps attached.

Wafer-level packaging entails attaching the bottom and top outer layers of packaging, as well as the solder bumps, onto integrated circuits while the wafer is still in the wafer, and then slicing the wafer. At the moment, there is no one industry-standard approach to wafer-level packaging. Because of their small size, cellphones are a popular application for WLPs.



Because of the rapid advancements in integrated circuit manufacturing processes, fans in wafer level packaging solutions are becoming increasingly significant in the semiconductor packaging area. Moreover, one of the primary drivers driving the market for wafer level packaging solutions is the demand for faster, lighter, smaller, and more cost-effective electronic equipment with high performance as well as low-cost packaging.

WLP can be found in consumer electronic devices such as cellphones and other semiconductor devices, as well as in ICs. One of the primary elements driving demand for wafer level packaging technology over traditional packaging solutions is the growing demand for technical improvement in mobile devices that are capable of completing a variety of programs in a single small-end product.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a considerable impact on the semiconductor and electronics industries. Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, business and manufacturing facilities in several nations were closed during the pandemic. Additionally, the partial and complete travel restrictions impacted the worldwide supply chain, making it difficult for manufacturers to access customers.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a global impact on society and the economy. The impact of this pandemic was growing rapidly, and it affected worldwide business. The crisis has wreaked havoc on the stock market, causing a drop in corporate confidence, a major slowdown in the supply chain, and an increase in customer concern. Due to the shutdown of production operations, various countries under the lockdown lost a significant amount of business and money.

Market Growth Factors



Cost-effective and time-efficient

Electrical testing is less expensive and takes less time because these programs were designed with DFT in mind. Because the connections are exposed on the wafer, advanced fabs can automate this procedure, and testing is not required after packaging. Burn-in testing is also accelerated due to the utilization of a single wafer.

The IC verification method includes two critical steps, including assessing reliability and functional testing. Wafer-level packaging was not designed specifically to improve DFT, but it undoubtedly helps because it exposes critical test locations and interconnects directly on the wafer.

Optimizes temperature control

When the casting solutions are efficiently emerging from the film, imidization rates can be better regulated. Controlled and regulated temperature ramp rates provide an enhanced system window for optimal polyimide film curing. When using many layers of polyimide, optimal temperature control is very important.

Due to tension, improper curing can cause the first polyimide layer to soften and the metal lines to wrinkle. Absorption of oxygen in the polyimide can result in a dark, brittle coating. Vacuum / N2 cycles generate an oxygen-free environment for curing. The diameter of the intermediate wafer determines the investment and manufacturing infrastructure in traditional WLCSP processing.

Market Restraining Factors



Requirement for high initial investment

Various wafer level packaging, or WLP, technologies are currently being introduced in the market at an extremely high altitude, particularly in portable and mobile applications. In recent years, a considerable number of wafer level packaging units were installed in smartphones, tablet PCs, and portable gadgets, indicating a significant rise in the wafer level packaging industry.

However, there are several challenges that are being posed to the market players operating in this sector. one of the major challenges is that wafer level packaging requires a higher capital investment than traditional flip-chip and wire bonding packaging since it uses fab-like tools for the redistribution process using thin layer metals and dielectric polymers. Cost reduction is a significant aspect of expanding the market beyond its present limitations.

