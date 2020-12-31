Insights on the Waste Management Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, Waste Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste management equipment market size was valued at $48,420.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $58,876.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. Waste management equipment is used for collection, transportation & disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves lifting and unloading waste from garbage containers or garbage bins in an effective manner.



Waste management equipment involves collecting and transporting waste such as solid, liquid, or gas. This equipment is used to deal with municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste efficiently. Municipal waste is collected from residential areas, which is non-hazardous. Industrial waste refers to waste generated in industries while production and manufacturing processes. Hazardous waste is generated from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and medicals. Further, the activities involved are collection and disposal. Waste collection services consist of loading & unloading, collection & transportation, sorting of waste, and storage & handling. Whereas, waste management equipment is classified as waste disposal and waste recycling & sorting equipment. Waste disposal equipment is used for transport and unloading of garbage in a safe and effective manner. The waste recycling & sorting equipment is used for cuts, bales, and sorting waste materials, which is easy to recycle.



The waste management equipment industry growth is majorly driven by growth in urban population all over the globe. This has eventually led to an increase in the amount of waste from municipal as well as industrial sectors. In addition, the rise in environmental awareness has led to an increase in planned collection and disposal of waste. Further, growing concerns regarding industrial waste recycling are projected to garner the growth of the waste management equipment market. Major players engaged in the manufacturing of high-performance waste management equipment to recycling waste materials. For instance, in July 2018, Coparm Srl, based in Italy, launched a new shredder TR30. It has a shredding capacity of 1 to 3 tons/hr. It has a blade thickness of 30-50 mm. It is operated by a battery of power of 22 Kw. It has two shafts, which rotate at a speed of 12-18 revolution per minute (RPM). Such factors are projected to boost the growth of the waste management equipment market.



However, a lack of awareness regarding sustainable waste management among developing countries is a major restraint for the waste management equipment market along with its labor-intensive and high cost of processing. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA due to increase in population and disposable income of people provide lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The global waste management equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, waste type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into waste disposal equipment and waste recycling & sorting equipment. The waste disposal equipment segment is sub-segmented into dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment is further segregated into conveyor systems, screeners, shredders, and others. The waste recycling & sorting segment dominated the market in 2019.

Key companies profiled in the report include Recycling Equipment Manufacturing Inc, CP Manufacturing Inc, Dover Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Wastequip LLC, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd, Shred-Tech Corporation, and McNeilus Trucks and Manufacturing, Inc.



Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc

CP Manufacturing, Inc

Dover Corporation

Morita Holding Corporation

Tomra Systems ASA

Wastequip, LLC

Blue Group

KK Balers Ltd

Shred-Tech Corporation

McNeilus Trucks and Manufacturing, Inc.

