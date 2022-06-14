Insights on the Water Purifier Global Market to 2027 - by Technology Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 42.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Water purifiers are used to remove impurities like toxins, bacteria, chemicals, harmful gases and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter present in water and minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases, thereby making the water fit for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

The demand for these purifiers is being propelled worldwide on account of the declining levels of potable water along with rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Apart from this, rising consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively influencing the sales of water purifiers on the global level



Hazardous materials released from improper disposal of industrial waste as well as the excessive use of agrichemicals have resulted in the contamination of water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Some of these pollutants comprise heavy metals including zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum which can cause kidney stones or blood disorders.

As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to meet the requirement of clean water in the residential as well as industrial segments. In addition to this, due to strong competition in the market, manufacturers are introducing advanced water purification technologies, like activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, for expanding their overall consumer base

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the (water pruifier companies) key players being LG Electronics, Unilever N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc., Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Pentair Plc, Kaz USA, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Philip Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC., 3M, Ion Exchange, etc

Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the global water purifier market size in 2021?

2. What will be the global water purifier market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global water purifier market?

4. What are the global water purifier market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global water purifier market?

6. What is the global water purifier market breakup by technology type?

7. What is the global water purifier market breakup by distribution channel?

8. What is the global water purifier market breakup by end user?

9. What are the major regions in the global water purifier market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Water Purifier Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology Type

6.1 Gravity Purifiers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 RO Purifiers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 UV Purifiers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Sediment Filter

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Water Softener

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Retail Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Direct sales

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Household

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 LG Electronics

14.3.2 Unilever N.V.

14.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.4 Kinetico Inc.

14.3.5 Aquatech International LLC

14.3.6 GE Appliances

14.3.7 A.O. Smith Corporation

14.3.8 Whirlpool Corporation

14.3.9 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

14.3.10 Pentair Plc

14.3.11 Kaz USA, Inc.

14.3.12 Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.

14.3.13 Kent RO Systems Ltd.

14.3.14 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

14.3.15 Philip Electronics

14.3.16 EcoWater Systems LLC.

14.3.17 3M

14.3.18 Ion Exchange

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwki5w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets