Insights on the Wireless Charging Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Transmission Range, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market reached a value of US$ 13.95 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 29.51 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wireless charging refers to the process of electrically charging battery-powered equipment or devices without physically connected cables. It works on the principle of inductive power transfer or magnetic resonance in which an electric current is passed between two objects through the use of coils so as to induce an electromagnetic field. It provides a safe, convenient and reliable way to charge and power numerous electrical devices at homes and workplaces.



The various benefits associated with wireless charging, such as ease of handling and mobility, protection from electric shocks, flexibility, etc., are contributing to the growth of the global wireless charging market. Further, the rising proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the demand for wireless charging as it is a convenient method to power an IoT network. Moreover, integration of wireless charging solutions in automobiles and the increasing applications of wireless charging in the healthcare segment represent some of the other factors that are driving the market.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Convenient Power HK Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc, Integrated Device Technology, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Powermatic Technologies Ltd.., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Witricity Corporation and Samsung.



This report provides a deep insight into the global wireless charging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wireless charging market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global wireless charging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global wireless charging market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless charging market?

What are the key application segments in the global wireless charging market?

What are the transmission ranges in the global wireless charging market?

What are the key technologies used in the global wireless charging market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wireless charging market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wireless charging market?

What is the structure of the global wireless charging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wireless charging market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Charging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Transmission Range

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Inductive Charging

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Resonant Charging

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Radio Frequency Based Charging

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Range

7.1 Short Range

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Range

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Long Range

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Defense

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Convenient Power HK Limited

10.3.2 Energizer Holdings, Inc.

10.3.3 Integrated Device Technology

10.3.4 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated

10.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

10.3.6 Powermatic Technologies Ltd.

10.3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

10.3.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.3.9 Witricity Corporation

10.3.10 Samsung

