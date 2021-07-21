Insights on the Wireless Connectivity Global Market to 2026 - Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT, AI and 5G is Driving the Industry

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wireless connectivity technologies is estimated to grow from $65.2 billion in 2021 to $130.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for wireless connectivity and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, network type, application and region.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the wireless connectivity market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global wireless connectivity market.

The Report Includes

41 data tables and 75 additional tables

An overview of the global market for wireless connectivity and related technologies within the ecosystem

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of market size and market forecast for wireless connectivity technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, network type, application, and geography

Highlights of emerging technology trends, market opportunities and deterrents estimating current and future demand for wireless connectivity, and identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand

Discussion of market dynamics, value chain analysis, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the global market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wireless connectivity industry

Review of patents and pending patent applications in the market for wireless connectivity

Insight into the growth development strategies of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Broadcom Inc., Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Wireless Technology

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT, AI and 5G

Increasing Demand for Smart Connected Consumer Electronic and Home Automation Devices

Huge Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

Rise in Demand from Automotive, Healthcare and Agriculture Industries

Market Restraints

Surge in the Incidents of Cyberattack

Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Impact of COVID-19 on Wireless Connectivity Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Smart Energy Standard

Thread

Cellular M2M

Extended Coverage GSM for the IoT (EC-GSM-IoT)

Long-term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) or enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC)

Narrowband internet of Things (NB-IoT)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

LoRa

Bidirectional End Devices (Class A)

Bidirectional End Devices with Scheduled Receive Slots (Class B)

Bidirectional End Devices with Maximal Receive Slots (Class C)

European 863-870 MHz and 433 MHz bands

U.S. 902-928 MHz

Australia 915-928 MHz

915-928 MHz China 779-787 MHz and 470-510 MHz

779-787 MHz and 470-510 MHz Others

Z-Wave

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

EnOcean

Sigfox

Wireless Smart Utility Network (Wi-SUN)

Weightless

Ingenu - Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA) Technology

ISA100.11a Standard

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (Wireless HART)

Telensa

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Network Type

Introduction

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Wireless Metropolitan Area Network (WMAN)

Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Consumer Electronics and Wearable Devices

Automotive and Transportation

Building Automation

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Middle East

Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Ceva Inc.

Enocean Gmbh

Espressif Systems Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corp.

Mediatek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Nordic Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Chapter 9 Appendix: List of Acronyms

