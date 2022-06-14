Insights on the Zero Waste Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Waste Packaging Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The zero-waste philosophy supports recycling and reuse of packaging. The returnable glass milk jug or glass bottle of sodas are the best instances of zero-waste packaging. A shift from plastic packaging will influence shoppers and manufacturers to reuse packaging leaving behind no waste. In different cases, the packaging can be totally reused, or the bundling biodegrades without causing any harm to the environment.

A lot of manufacturers are presently changing to insignificant packaging and utilizing materials such as paper, glass, wood, and other eco-friendly and reusable materials rather than plastic packaging. The global zero waste packaging market faces few hindrances to its growth, due to concerns over significant expenses of implementation, as it imposes a cost burden on the organizations, and in many cases, creates inconveniences during its implementation.



Apart from these challenges, zero-waste packaging materials may require unique disposal methods. However, not all customers may be familiar with different packaging materials and how they must be disposed of. These factors can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Plant-based packaging options have seen huge development, with most of the materials made from organic sources. However, the right packaging choice relies upon the item being packaged. Bulkier products require a durable plant base like mushrooms. The byproducts of industries such as agribusiness, usually help minimize supply chain waste. For example, compacted plant strands such as coconut and mushroom fibers can be used in e-commerce business organizations as a biodegradable packaging alternative.

In contrast to plastic polymers, compostable polymers are produced using corn starch. For instance, Ecovative Design, a Material Company provides sustainable alternatives to plastics. Mushroom-based packaging called Myco-composite has been embraced by IKEA, a home furnishing company that sells home accessories and interior items. The company is famous for its eco-friendly products and its drive to reduce wastage. Grown in a controlled environment, the Myco-composite packaging can grow around a mold, which then, at that point, precisely fits the products.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global zero waste packaging market, market size (US$ million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global zero waste packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Loop Industries Inc., PulpWorks Inc., Avani Eco , Loliware, Lifepack, Aarohana Ecosocial Development, Package Free, GO Box, World Centric, and Biome

The global zero waste packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, wood plastic composite manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global zero waste packaging market

