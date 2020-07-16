insightsoftware Acquires Event 1 Software

RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has acquired Event 1 Software, a provider of intelligent, Excel-based reporting solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Vancouver, Wash., Event 1 Software delivers award-winning products—such as flagship solutions Office Connector and Liberty Reports—that enable CFOs and finance teams to transform Excel into an intuitive and interactive reporting engine for business data. The company serves more than 2,700 customers, with an emphasis on the construction and real estate industries. Financial users within businesses of all sizes can simplify and automate the creation of complex financial reports from leading ERPs, including Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, Sage 100 Contractor, and the Vista construction platform by Viewpoint.

The construction industry has been hit especially hard by the events of 2020, with spending in the U.S. forecast to be down as much as 9 percent. Emphasis on accurate financial and operational reporting in order to maintain cash flow is more important than ever. Together, Event 1 Software and insightsoftware provide customers with the tools necessary to help manage cash flow and prepare for future growth.

"Our customers have saved countless hours leveraging Excel-based reporting solutions powered by Event 1 Software for more than 20 years," said Dustin Anderson, vice president and general manager of Construction and Real Estate at Sage. "As Event 1 joins insightsoftware, we're confident the additional resources will enhance the reporting technology and support that is available to our shared customers."

"For decades, we've been delivering cutting-edge reporting solutions that transform Excel into a real-time, dynamic environment that drives true business intelligence," said Michael Newland, president and CEO of Event 1 Software. "Joining insightsoftware now positions us for the next phase of growth. With a broad portfolio of financial reporting, budgeting and continuous planning solutions, we are opening up a whole new world of opportunity for our partners, and more flexibility and strategic decision-making potential for our customers."

"With Event 1 Software, we continue to expand the scope of our offering, this time empowering the Office of the CFO with additional market-specific solutions that are optimized to derive critical business insights from leading construction and real estate ERPs like Sage and Viewpoint," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "Our robust portfolio of general and industry-centric solutions will benefit our combined customers and partners around the world with capabilities that extend beyond financial performance reporting and connect budgeting, planning and tax management, all of which are crucial to an ongoing holistic financial intelligence strategy and can take on renewed importance in times of uncertainty."

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

About Event 1 Software

Based out of Vancouver, Washington, Event 1 Software has been in business since 1998 to provide data analysis and integration solutions in the Construction and Real Estate market. Among those solutions is Liberty Reports which is an Excel add-in that has been on the market since 2008 and provides direct connectivity to business data for reporting, analysis and dashboarding. It is currently utilized by users of Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, Vista by Viewpoint, Workflow Management Suite (WMS) by Builder MT, Sales Simplicity by Builder MT, Trimble Prolog, and Spectrum by Viewpoint. Event 1 Software is also the maker of Sage Office Connector, which is marketed under a white-label OEM agreement with Sage, and provides bi-directional Excel-based integration with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate. For more information about Event 1 Software, visit www.event1software.com.

SOURCE insightsoftware

