insightsoftware Acquires France-Based Financial Software Provider Viareport

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has acquired Viareport, a financial software provider that delivers cloud-based financial consolidation, lease accounting, reporting, and forecasting solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Paris, France, Viareport is an expert in delivering applications and services that help CFOs, finance teams, and chartered accountants optimize financial performance, including consolidated reporting, and lease and tax proof management. Serving organizations of all sizes throughout Europe and worldwide, Viareport counts brands such as Clarins, France Air, and CBC Radio-Canada among its customers.

The acquisition of Viareport enhances insightsoftware's comprehensive financial reporting and enterprise performance management (EPM) portfolio with expanded capabilities for market-specific regulatory compliance and accounting requirements in Europe. The company brings built-in support for International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and a consolidation solution that is designed to meet the distinct closing requirements of individual countries like France and Germany.

"While globalization is shattering previous barriers to business growth, it is also adding new pressures for CFOs in today's digital environment with the need to ensure multinational investments and operations are reported in compliance with accounting standards," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "The addition of Viareport directly addresses these challenges and deepens insightsoftware's extensive financial software portfolio, bringing powerful capabilities to our customers in Europe that enable them to simplify and streamline the process of meeting IFRS and other national regulatory demands."

"For the last 15 years, we've prided ourselves on delivering one of Europe's most advanced and flexible financial software suites for reporting, compliance, and consolidation and other financial processes, freeing CFOs and chartered accountants to focus on strategic analysis and optimizing business performance," said Emmanuel Amon, CEO of Viareport. "Becoming part of insightsoftware brings new advantages to our customers, including the ability to pair consolidation, lease accounting, and compliance abilities with a full range of best-of-breed financial and operational reporting and planning software. We will also be able to amplify the business opportunities for our valued partner network."

insightsoftware operates in every region of the world, with customers in more than 130 countries and a community of thousands of channel partners. The company's presence in France and the broader European region was bolstered earlier this year with the acquisition of global financial planning and tax software leader Longview, which held an office in Paris and maintained a robust partner network throughout the region.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 27,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

About Viareport

Viareport is a financial software publisher that delivers powerful and flexible financial consolidation, reporting, and forecasting solutions to optimize the financial function of organizations, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises. CFOs and accountants rely on Viareport so they can focus on steering, analysis and decision-making, while we take care of everything else. Learn more at viareport.com.

Viareport was advised by Valentin Salcedo for corporate finance, RMT represented by Laurent Marville and Vincent Collas for the legal transaction and Olivier Goldstein for tax, and Altiore represented by Antoine Monteillet for corporate legal.

