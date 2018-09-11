Insignis Technology Corporation's Line of SDR/DDR DRAM Components Now Available Globally through Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignis Technology Corporation's portfolio of industrial-rated DRAM products are now available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, as the result of a recent distribution agreement.

All products are rated for industrial applications, which means -40°C to +85/+95/+105°C operation depending on product. Further, Insignis burns in 100% DRAM products for up to 12 hours in a proprietary test flow targeting ultralow dppm.

"Insignis Technology focuses on customers with long product life cycle products. The companies hate to redesign due to component shrinks and they tend to have component needs across several memory product families, unlike the PC or mobile phone makers," said Bill Lauer, President at Insignis Technology. "Digi-Key understands the needs of industrial customers and is the clear leader in quick-turn supply to design engineers. Digi-Key can be trusted to be there when the customer needs product. With their reach and Insignis Technology's high reliability products, every design engineer will win."

Insignis Technology's products are ideal for a variety of industrial applications including automotive, test and measurement, factory automation, avionics, heavy machinery, telecommunication, networking, remote data gathering (gas meter reading), Computer on Boards, 8086 or ARM-based embedded computing, and medical.

"We're excited to partner with Insignis Technology and offer their robust, reliable memory solutions to engineers who may be working on emerging industrial IoT, autonomous transportation and embedded applications," said David Stein, Vice President, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Our global customers will benefit from Insignis's commitment to designing and testing to address their needs, and the stability in supply and commitment to delivery by Digi-Key."

For more information about Insignis Technology's SDR/DDR DRAM components and to view their entire product listing, visit their Supplier Center page on the Digi-Key website.

About Insignis Technology Corporation

Insignis Technology Corporation is a fabless memory manufacturer that is taking DRAM design and memory manufacturing in a completely different direction. They focus on providing robust, reliable memory solutions to emerging Industrial IoT, Autonomous Transportation and embedded applications. All of their DRAM components, modules and storage products have an Industrial/Automotive (wide temp) option. Unlike the big 3 volume manufacturers who design for commoditization, Insignis designs and tests to address the needs of customers who require stability in supply and commitment to delivery. They do this via continuous manufacture using DRAM foundries, which removes the risk of long term support for our customers. They also offer stability in supply, price, and process – and they can guarantee no die shrinks or re-qualification... ever.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.3 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

