Insilico enters into research collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to explore novel data and artificial intelligence system for potential therapeutic targets

"Insilico is advancing its latest target identification systems utilizing machine learning, generative biology methods, and synthetic data generation pipelines, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Pfizer on its target identification efforts," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

"We look forward to working with Insilico as Pfizer continues to explore new technologies that may be able to help us identify targets and biomarkers that could assist in our discovery programs, and potentially lead to breakthrough therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs," said Morten Sogaard, Vice President, Target Sciences, Pfizer.

In September 2019, Insilico Medicine announced a $37 million round led by prominent biotechnology and AI investors.

About Insilico Medicine

Since 2014 Insilico Medicine is focusing on generative models, reinforcement learning (RL), and other modern machine learning techniques for the generation of new molecular structures with the specified parameters, generation of synthetic biological data, target identification, and prediction of clinical trials outcomes. Recently, Insilico Medicine published some of the results in Nature Biotechnology , and secured $37 million in series B funding. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine raised over $52 million, published over 70 peer-reviewed papers, applied for over 20 patents, and received multiple industry awards.

