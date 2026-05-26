Insilico Medicine and Human Longevity Announce Collaboration to Co-Develop Industry-First AI Foundation Model for Longevity Science

Cambridge, Mass., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 3696.HK), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company, and Human Life Foundation Models, Inc. (HLFM), a newly launched company established by Human Longevity, Inc. today announced a multi-million-dollar AI co-development collaboration to build industry's first large-scale foundation models dedicated to human longevity science.

As aging populations reshape global labor markets and consumer demand, longevity has transcended its origins as a niche scientific pursuit to become a major economic pillar. According to recent analysis by UBS, the global longevity market is currently valued at approximately $5.3 trillion and is on a trajectory to reach $8 trillion by 2030. Propelling this evolution is AI-driven drug discovery, which has emerged as a cornerstone of aging research by modeling aging biology, predicting disease risk, and accelerating the discovery of preventive and therapeutic interventions to extend healthy human lifespan.

The collaboration between Insilico and HLFM aims to jointly develop a super-intelligence AI foundation model to decode the biological mechanisms of aging and enable predictive healthcare. Within this framework, Insilico will leverage its expertise in multimodal foundation model development and deep learning system engineering, building on the advanced training and evaluation capabilities of MMAI Gym to systematically deliver model architecture, benchmarking, training guidelines, and computational algorithms, providing the technical foundation for the jointly developed model.

Human Life Foundation Models will integrate these tools and capabilities with Human Longevity's unique, de-identified multi-omic and clinical datasets to build advanced multimodal AI models. Drawing from over a decade of research, Human Longevity has curated one of the world's most comprehensive integrated datasets, spanning multi-omics, imaging, and longitudinal health records from thousands of individuals. By leveraging this vast repository, HLFM will support the foundation models' cognitive training, enabling the system to detect, diagnose, and manage patient conditions with clinical-grade precision.

By fusing these advanced algorithms with deep biological insights, the jointly developed foundation models are expected to be commercially available to drive breakthroughs in the early detection of age-related diseases, predictive health risk modeling, and the discovery of novel AI-driven therapeutics and personalized interventions to extend healthy human lifespan. The companies believe that these advancements will play a pivotal role in the future of medicine by shifting the global healthcare paradigm from reactive disease treatment toward proactive and preventive longevity science.

"By combining Insilico's expertise in generative AI drug discovery and multimodal foundation models with HLFM's unique datasets, and conducting rigorous model training and benchmark evaluation under the advanced MMAI Gym framework, we aim to build a next-generation AI system capable of decoding the biology of aging," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder, CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "Human longevity and healthspan represent one of the most complex challenges in biology. This collaboration is about creating a true foundation model for human health that can identify disease risks earlier, uncover novel therapeutic targets, and accelerate the discovery of longevity therapeutics with unprecedented precision."

"Human Longevity was founded with the vision that large-scale biological data combined with artificial intelligence would fundamentally transform medicine," said Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity. "By having HLFM partnering with Insilico Medicine to build the human life foundation models, we are taking a major step toward creating a true foundation model for human health and longevity—one that can help predict complex disease decades before it occurs and guide interventions to extend healthy lifespan."

Longevity has been central to Insilico's mission since its inception. The company's journey gained industry notice in 2015 at the NVIDIA GTC conference, where Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico, challenged the tech world with a provocative question: "Can NVIDIA cure aging?". Recently, Insilico announced the industry's first longevity board composed of high-profile scientists and chaired by Andrew Adams, PhD, Group Vice President of Molecular Discovery at Eli Lilly and Company to accelerate AI-Driven aging research for drug discovery. Insilico has published over 50 research papers related to aging and longevity research, biomarkers of aging, therapeutic targets and therapeutics implicated in aging, longevity and disease since 2014.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

About Human Life Foundation Models (HLFM)

Human Life Foundation Models, Inc. (HLFM) is focused on developing multimodal AI foundation models for human health and longevity by integrating large-scale biological, clinical, imaging, and longitudinal health data with advanced artificial intelligence systems.

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. integrates genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan through proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care. To learn more, visit Human Longevity.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine