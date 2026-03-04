InSinkErator Launches LEDefense™ Powered by Vyv's Patented 405nm Antimicrobial Light Technology

New Product Integrates Vyv's Proprietary 405nm Antimicrobial Light Technology to Kill* Odor-Causing Bacteria

LATHAM, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VYV today announced that at KBIS 2026, InSinkErator unveiled their new LEDefense product which incorporates Vyv's proprietary 405nm light technology to kill* odor-causing bacteria, keeping the disposal cleaner and reducing bacterial buildup - the leading cause of odor. Engineering teams from both companies worked together to optimize the application and ensure customer satisfaction.

"InSinkErator sets a high standard for performance and reliability in the kitchen, and this collaboration brings a new layer of protection to one of the most used — and most overlooked — areas of the home," said Colleen Costello Kristensen, CEO of Vyv. "By integrating Vyv's antimicrobial light technology into their disposals, InSinkErator is delivering always-on LED light that kills* common germs and odor-fighting bacteria in a way that's built for everyday life."

"VYV was an excellent and responsive partner," said Drew Carmichael Director of Product and Business Development at InSinkErator. "VYV's engineering team is great at collaboration and problem-solving, helping InSinkErator create new-to-the-world innovation while also effectively supporting our go-to-market development."

The Power of Non-UV, Chemical-Free Antimicrobial LEDs

Vyv's 405nm technology operates within the visible light spectrum and is designed for continuous use around people, pets, and plants. Unlike traditional UV-based systems or chemical disinfectants, Vyv's non-UV light technology is non-toxic, residue-free, and engineered for everyday environments.

Backed by a portfolio of more than 60 patents worldwide, Vyv's proprietary 405nm technology has been proven effective against a wide range of bacteria, viruses, and fungi*. This breakthrough aligns with the global demand for cleaner, more sustainable antimicrobial solutions.

Designed for Seamless Integration

Vyv's proprietary 405nm LEDs are the only single-diode antimicrobial solution on the market, enabling compact integration across a wide range of OEM applications. In addition to InSinkErator, Vyv partners with leading consumer and commercial product manufacturers to enhance and differentiate their products and brands by embedding antimicrobial protection into high-touch, moisture-prone, and microbially vulnerable environments. Vyv's engineering team works closely with manufacturers to design robust, performance-driven integrations that meet the complexities of modern product development while solving for the global challenge that is microbial control. Vyv's offerings extend beyond the discrete technology, bringing unmatched expertise in microbiology, healthcare solutions and technology to help design bespoke, impactful solutions that are customizable to customer needs and challenges.

About Vyv

Headquartered in Latham, NY and founded in 2013, Vyv's mission is to shine a light on germs, with a cleaner and more reliable solution that is better for people and the planet. Vyv's proprietary antimicrobial lighting technology is UV-free, chemical-free, and unlike other cleaning tools, is designed for continuous use in the spaces that matter most. Built to continuously keep occupied indoor environments and surfaces clean, Vyv's technology has been rigorously evaluated and meets international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals, and plants, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of environments including residential applications, healthcare facilities, food processing plants, life sciences, schools, and public transportation. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech .

About InSinkErator

Headquartered in Racine, WI, InSinkErator is the world's largest manufacturer of garbage disposals for home and commercial use. InSinkErator provides innovative solutions for the modern kitchen by pairing advanced performance with a commitment to sustainability. By using a garbage disposal, food waste is kept out of the trash and landfills. Clean, fresh kitchens begin with the InSinkErator brand. For more information about InSinkErator products, including instant hot water dispensers, call 1-800-558-5700 or visit www.insinkerator.com .

*Grind Chamber / Flange Below Baffle: Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning and disinfection practices. Sanitization will only function when unit is plugged in and LED lights are on. Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 6 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on SARS-CoV-2 (enveloped virus) showed a 98.45% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 4 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica and Escherichia coli showed 99%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Growth of mold (Aspergillus) inhibited (in laboratory-controlled studies with prolonged use).

