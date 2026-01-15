Vibe With vyv™: The Personalized Vitamin Routine That Fits Her Life (and Actually Sticks)

Personalized daily packs, expert support, and feel-good nutrition for women navigating energy, focus, hormones, and real life

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If your wellness routine has ever started strong and quietly disappeared by week three, vyv™ gets it. Meet vyv (pronounced v-eye-v), a new personalized vitamin and supplement brand designed for women ages 20 to 30 who want wellness to feel intuitive, flexible, and easy to keep up with. Think less pressure, fewer bottles, and way more "this actually works for my life."

vyv is the younger sister brand to Persona™ Nutrition, designed with a fresh lens for Gen Z/Millennial females juggling packed schedules, shifting hormones, and big goals—without asking them to become supplement experts along the way. Our personalized daily packs support her energy, focus, balance, and hormonal harmony, minus the clutter, confusion, and overly clinical vibes that often come with nutrition.

Here's the thing: She's already doing a lot. Her wellness routine shouldn't feel like another job. After digging into years of Persona consumer data, one insight stood out loud and clear—women loved personalization and science-backed credibility. Still, they dropped off when routines felt rigid, time-consuming, or out of sync with how they live. vyv was built to hit that sweet spot. Supportive, not demanding. Smart, but never overwhelming. We're her matcha-loving friend, not the coworker who sends calendar reminders for everything.

"We created vyv to meet women exactly where they are, especially during the most dynamic chapters of life," said Brandi Cole, PharmD, VP of Science and Nutrition, and a founding member of vyv. "From pregnancy and postpartum to everyday stress, sleep challenges, and cycle-related changes, women's needs aren't static. That means targeted nutrients like folic acid, DHA, and iron when they matter most, and continued support for energy, mood, cognition, and stress as life shifts. Our goal was to make nutrition feel empowering and clear."

Beyond personalized packs, vyv offers thoughtfully chosen add-ons from trusted partners, including Thorne's creatine and Complete Biotic powders. Because for today's women, feeling good isn't just about physical health—it's about mental clarity, resilience, and strength, too.

vyv also gives her access to real nutrition experts—registered dietitians and nutritionists who can help answer questions, adjust her routine, or sanity-check what she's taking. No one-size-fits-all multivitamins here, and no hyper-tracked systems either. vyv lives comfortably in the middle: personalized, flexible, and easy to evolve as her life does.

Getting started with vyv is intentionally simple. A quick, conversational assessment helps curate custom a.m. and p.m. packs with vitamins, minerals, herbs, and targeted nutrients tailored to her needs. Transparent labels, high-quality ingredients, and streamlined packaging cut down on bottle overload, so her supplements easily fit into her bag, her routine, and her day.

"Women are the driving force behind the vitamin and supplement category, and especially Gen Z, who are actively thinking long-term about their health," said Jason Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona Nutrition and vyv. "What we saw was a new generation looking for something that felt more authentic, more adaptable, and more aligned with how they live. With vyv, we stripped away the jargon and simplified personalization. We built a brand that can flow with her—through new formats, new solutions, and meaningful partnerships that expand what personalized wellness can look like."

vyv is now available at vyvnutrition.com, with subscriptions starting at around $3 a day (pssst: that's more affordable than a Starbucks coffee). The vyv app can also be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play, making it easy to manage packs, update preferences, and connect with experts anytime.

About vyv

vyv is wellness made simple, with personalized vitamin and supplement support designed for the modern woman navigating evolving life stages and health priorities. With clean, expertly formulated daily packs, made-for-her essentials, and access to nutritionist and registered dietitian support, vyv helps women build energy, focus, balance, and hormonal harmony—without complexity or clutter. This actually sticks. To learn more, visit vyvnutrition.com or follow vyv on Instagram (@vyv.nutrition), TikTok (@vyvnutrition), or Facebook (@vyvnutrition).

