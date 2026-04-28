InsiteOne Announces Leadership Promotions to Accelerate AI Innovation and Operational Excellence

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne, a leader in cloud-native medical imaging solutions and enterprise archiving, today announced key leadership promotions designed to strengthen operational execution and accelerate innovation across its product portfolio.

Chris Platt has been promoted to President, while continuing in his role as Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded position, Platt will lead InsiteOne's development organization with a focused mandate to advance artificial intelligence capabilities across the company's solutions—delivering greater clinical, operational, and strategic value to customers.

InsiteOne announced key leadership promotions designed to strengthen operational execution and accelerate innovation. Post this

Peter Warzycha has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, transitioning from his previous role as Director of Support. Warzycha will oversee day-to-day operational functions, including customer support, enabling greater organizational focus and scalability while maintaining the high-touch service model that InsiteOne is known for.

"These leadership changes position us for our next phase of growth," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne. "Chris has been instrumental in shaping our operational foundation, and his expanded focus on AI-driven innovation will be critical as imaging environments become more complex and data-intensive. At the same time, Pete's leadership ensures our customers continue to receive the responsiveness and support that directly impacts patient care and workflow efficiency."

Platt brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical imaging industry, with deep expertise spanning operations, product development, and strategic growth. Warzycha, with over 22 years of imaging experience, has been a driving force behind InsiteOne's customer support model, helping achieve industry-leading satisfaction and responsiveness.

These promotions come at a time of continued momentum for InsiteOne. The company is experiencing strong pipeline growth heading into the second half of 2026, driven by increasing demand for cloud-native PACS, enterprise imaging, and data management solutions that address evolving clinical and operational challenges.

As part of its ongoing engagement with the imaging community, InsiteOne will showcase its latest innovations at the upcoming SIIM Annual Meeting, June 10–12 in Pittsburgh, PA, at Booth #209.

"Our focus remains clear," added Cook. "We are building a modern imaging platform that moves beyond infrastructure, delivering intelligence, orchestration, and resilience across the healthcare enterprise."

About InsiteOne

Founded in 1999, InsiteOne provides secure, cloud-based medical imaging solutions that help healthcare organizations view, manage, archive, and protect diagnostic imaging data. With a focus on scalability, performance, and interoperability, InsiteOne powers hospitals, imaging centers, and enterprise health systems across the U.S. to achieve imaging excellence.

Learn more at www.insiteone.com

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SOURCE InsiteOne