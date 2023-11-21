InsiteOne is Acquiring BRIT Systems Cloud-Native RIS/PACS/VNA

News provided by

InsiteOne

21 Nov, 2023, 13:40 ET

InsiteOne will continue to develop and support BRIT Systems RIS/PACS while building new solutions that address key needs in radiology and enterprise workflows.

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne, an original founder of true cloud-based Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) solutions and pioneer in clinical image management, announces they are acquiring BRIT Systems. "Today marks an important milestone in InsiteOne's 20+ year journey to deliver advanced radiology workflow and Enterprise Imaging solutions. InsiteOne is delighted to add BRIT System's world-class cloud native RIS/PACS/VNA to our portfolio, allowing us to deliver solutions that address the unique needs of the healthcare market. We are thrilled to welcome BRIT's loyal customers to our family and look forward to sharing our next generation of solutions," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne.

Continue Reading

BRIT Systems Roentgen Works RIS/PACS/VNA provides InsiteOne a true multi-tenant platform to advance imaging workflows. InsiteOne continues to focus on developing cost-effective solutions that improve operational productivity while enhancing patient care.

"BRIT Systems has always delivered world-class solutions to the radiology industry since 1993, providing extensive flexibility, customization, and feature-rich tools that improve imaging operations. Roentgen Works is easy to use, fast to deploy, and saves customers valuable time and money. We are excited to join InsiteOne, as we share a similar passion to provide world class solutions and exceptional customer support," said Kyle Boyd, VP BRIT Systems.

About InsiteOne

InsiteOne develops innovative solutions that address the complex storage needs of the healthcare industry. For over 20+ years, InsiteOne has helped healthcare organizations grow and adapt as digitization evolved by providing world-class storage infrastructure and disaster recovery solutions. Protecting around forty billion clinical objects daily, InsiteOne's partners trust us to keep their data safe, secure, and always available.

About BRIT Systems

BRIT Systems provides custom, cloud-native turn-key solutions for PACS, RIS, teleradiology and digital reporting. Founded in 1993, BRIT designs and deploys innovative RIS/PACS solutions to meet the unique needs of medical imaging workflow in hospitals, radiology groups, and imaging centers. BRIT was acquired by Imaging Advantage in 2014 and then in 2017, Envision Healthcare acquired Imaging Advantage.

For more information about our solutions:

Stop by and meet with InsiteOne during RSNA 2023 in Chicago, November 26-29 at booth #4007 to learn more.

www.insiteone.com
www.brit.com

Contact:

Doug Rufer – Director of Marketing and Sales
803-818-0903
Doug.Rufer@InsiteOne.com

SOURCE InsiteOne

