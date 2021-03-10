InsiteOne LLC and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Enterprise Medical Imaging Solutions to Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

WALLINGFORD, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne LLC, a provider of offsite enterprise imaging archiving solutions, today announced a return to the market with a comprehensive set of state of the art private and public cloud offerings and supplementary services. Through the agreement, InsiteOne will service NTT DATA's Unified Clinical Architecture (UCA) solutions and NTT DATA clients can continue to archive their mission critical imaging data under InsiteOne.

"We are delighted to work with NTT DATA as both our organizations are clearly focused on providing a premium service for protecting and empowering healthcare information," said Dave Cook, CEO, InsiteOne. "NTT DATA has a broad client base in the healthcare and life sciences industry that will be able to take advantage of our technology while InsiteOne clients will benefit from NTT DATA's enterprise-scale services and AI expertise."

InsiteOne's business model for 20+ years ensures that the transition through iterations of storage media, computer infrastructure, networking and cloud environments is provided as part of the service.

InsiteOne brings to the partnership its pioneering technology that enables healthcare organizations to protect their critical clinical information while retaining strong data security. NTT DATA will provide its expertise in enterprise-scale domain consulting, application implementation and integration services through the company's healthcare and life sciences business and will provide AI expertise as well.

"'Clients First' is a core NTT DATA value and was a critical factor in our decision to partner with InsiteOne. We are implementing an enhanced delivery model for our UCA business and InsiteOne will enable us to scale our capabilities in this area and bring more value to our clients," said Mary Edwards, President, Healthcare, NTT DATA Services.

About InsiteOne

InsiteOne is a team of business professionals passionate about solving the challenges facing the health care and life sciences industries. The team consists of individuals with extensive industry experience in medical imaging, business management, data center operations, and healthcare technologies.

