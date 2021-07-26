InsiteOne LLC expands relationship with existing customers and closes successful First Quarter of operation

InsiteOne announces successful first quarter of operation, adds 50+ new customers, expands Enterprise Imaging offering! Tweet this

InsiteOne fulfilled DH's requirements and is pleased to announce the signing of a five-year contract that will expand on the radiology cloud archiving by migrating/storing cardiology data, adding a high-availability platform and integrating enterprise viewing into their Meditech EMR.

Additionally, InsiteOne and DH will be working on bringing all the institution's imaging into the central VNA (vendor neutral archive) and image-enabling the EMR. Some of the next clinical areas to be added after cardiology will be endoscopy/colonoscopy, point-of-care ultrasound in ER and digital photography for wound care.

"We are delighted to work with Doylestown Health as both our organizations are clearly focused on providing a premium service for protecting and empowering their Enterprise Imaging healthcare information," said Dave Cook, CEO, InsiteOne. "Doylestown Health is embracing our strategy of image-enabling the EMR and will be one of our lighthouse accounts."

"Doylestown relies on trusted partners who can help us implement and support our organization's strategic goals and objectives. The efficiency, security and reliability of InSiteOne's VNA architecture combined with the flexibility offered with the public cloud, allows us to pursue a comprehensive enterprise imaging strategy for ALL medical images—for better, safer, coordinated care," said Richard D. Lang, EdD, vice president and CIO of Doylestown Health.

InsiteOne's business model for 20+ years ensures that the iterations of storage media, computer infrastructure, networking and cloud environments is included in the transition. InsiteOne's pioneering technology enables healthcare organizations to protect critical clinical information while retaining strong data security.

About InsiteOne

InsiteOne is a team of business professionals passionate about solving the challenges facing the healthcare and life sciences industries. The team consists of individuals with extensive industry experience in medical imaging, business management, data center operations, and healthcare technologies and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

About Doylestown Health

Doylestown Health is a comprehensive healthcare system of inpatient, outpatient and wellness education services connected to meet the health needs of all members of the local and regional community. Doylestown Hospital, the flagship to Doylestown Health, has 271 beds and a medical staff of more than 435 physicians in over 50 specialties. An independent nonprofit health system, Doylestown Health is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered care for all ages.

