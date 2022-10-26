Insoluble Sulfur Market to grow by USD 118.46 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From The Rubber Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insoluble Sulfur Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the insoluble sulfur market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 118.46 million with an accelerating CAGR of 2.6%. 47% of the growth originates from APAC. Download Free Sample Report.

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Major Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insoluble Sulfur Market 2022-2026

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the insoluble sulfur market is the rising demand from the rubber industry. One of the significant end consumers in the global market for insoluble sulfur is the rubber sector. Significant amounts of insoluble sulfur are used in the production of tires and tire-related goods. It is employed in the production of tires for vehicles, bicycles, and airplanes. The quality of tires is increasingly improved by synthetic rubber by boosting heat stability, dispersion grades, and tensile strength.

Other unique properties of insoluble sulfur include great durability and improved rolling resistance. Due to its excellent grip capabilities, it is mostly utilized to make tires for passenger cars and motorcycles. During the anticipated time frame, these attributes will fuel market expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Segmentation

Application

Tire



The global expansion in vehicle production and the rising global demand for automobiles are the major factors driving the growth. Insoluble sulfur is widely employed in tire-related applications, including the tread, sidewall, and inner structure.





Due to the chemical properties of insoluble sulfur, including thermal stability and abrasion resistance, Sulfur is utilized in the production of tire tread compounds. The demand for a greener world and consumers' growing awareness of sustainability issues has fueled the use of high-performance tires. These elements are anticipated to accelerate the segment's growth in the worldwide insoluble sulfur market during the forecast period.



Industrial



Footwear



Others

Geography

APAC



Due to the expansion of the tire market for the automotive industry in nations including South Korea , Japan , China , and India , APAC dominated the insoluble sulfur market. The growth of the global insoluble sulfur market is being fueled by investments made in the area by automakers and the construction of manufacturing facilities in developing nations like China and India by western manufacturers. The market is expanding as a result of China's consumption of insoluble sulfur, which is principally caused by the country's explosive growth in the tire manufacturing sector.

, , , and , APAC dominated the insoluble sulfur market. The growth of the global insoluble sulfur market is being fueled by investments made in the area by automakers and the construction of manufacturing facilities in developing nations like and by western manufacturers. The market is expanding as a result of consumption of insoluble sulfur, which is principally caused by the country's explosive growth in the tire manufacturing sector.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Major Vendors and their Key Offerings

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd.: The company offers insoluble sulfur for tires, rubber shoes, rubber tubes, cables, and medicines.

The company offers insoluble sulfur for tires, rubber shoes, rubber tubes, cables, and medicines.

Eastman Chemical Co.: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Crystex HD OT 20.

The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Crystex HD OT 20.

Grupa Azoty SA: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Polsinex 20 and 20 HQ.

The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Polsinex 20 and 20 HQ.

LANXESS AG : The company offers insoluble sulfur under the brand Additin EP.

The company offers insoluble sulfur under the brand Additin EP.

Lions Industries Sro: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as the HS series, IS 60 series, and HD OT 60.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here .

Related Reports:

Molten Sulfur Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the molten sulfur market segmentation by end-user (sulfuric acid, rubbers, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sodium Sulfite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers sodium sulfite market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetics, pulp and paper, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)

Insoluble Sulfur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $118.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd., Chemspec Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd., Heze Great Bridge Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Leader Technologies Co. Ltd., Lions Industries Sro, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., Qingdao Xiongxiang Rubber Co. Ltd., Sanshin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Successmore Being Public Co. Ltd., Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Huasheng Rubber New Material Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Tire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Tire - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tire - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 104: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Grupa Azoty SA

Exhibit 108: Grupa Azoty SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Grupa Azoty SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Grupa Azoty SA - Key offerings

10.6 Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 114: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 115: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 116: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 117: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.8 Lions Industries Sro

Exhibit 118: Lions Industries Sro - Overview



Exhibit 119: Lions Industries Sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Lions Industries Sro - Key offerings

10.9 Nynas AB

Exhibit 121: Nynas AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: Nynas AB - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Nynas AB - Key news



Exhibit 124: Nynas AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Nynas AB - Segment focus

10.10 Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH

Exhibit 129: Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Shikoku Chemicals Corp.

Exhibit 132: Shikoku Chemicals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Shikoku Chemicals Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Shikoku Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Shikoku Chemicals Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio