Insoluble Sulfur Market to grow by USD 118.46 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From The Rubber Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 26, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insoluble Sulfur Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the insoluble sulfur market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 118.46 million with an accelerating CAGR of 2.6%. 47% of the growth originates from APAC. Download Free Sample Report.
Insoluble Sulfur Market: Major Driver
One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the insoluble sulfur market is the rising demand from the rubber industry. One of the significant end consumers in the global market for insoluble sulfur is the rubber sector. Significant amounts of insoluble sulfur are used in the production of tires and tire-related goods. It is employed in the production of tires for vehicles, bicycles, and airplanes. The quality of tires is increasingly improved by synthetic rubber by boosting heat stability, dispersion grades, and tensile strength.
Other unique properties of insoluble sulfur include great durability and improved rolling resistance. Due to its excellent grip capabilities, it is mostly utilized to make tires for passenger cars and motorcycles. During the anticipated time frame, these attributes will fuel market expansion. Buy Sample Report.
Insoluble Sulfur Market: Segmentation
- Application
- Tire
- The global expansion in vehicle production and the rising global demand for automobiles are the major factors driving the growth. Insoluble sulfur is widely employed in tire-related applications, including the tread, sidewall, and inner structure.
- Due to the chemical properties of insoluble sulfur, including thermal stability and abrasion resistance, Sulfur is utilized in the production of tire tread compounds. The demand for a greener world and consumers' growing awareness of sustainability issues has fueled the use of high-performance tires. These elements are anticipated to accelerate the segment's growth in the worldwide insoluble sulfur market during the forecast period.
- Industrial
- Footwear
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Due to the expansion of the tire market for the automotive industry in nations including South Korea, Japan, China, and India, APAC dominated the insoluble sulfur market. The growth of the global insoluble sulfur market is being fueled by investments made in the area by automakers and the construction of manufacturing facilities in developing nations like China and India by western manufacturers. The market is expanding as a result of China's consumption of insoluble sulfur, which is principally caused by the country's explosive growth in the tire manufacturing sector.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Major Vendors and their Key Offerings
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
·
- Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd.: The company offers insoluble sulfur for tires, rubber shoes, rubber tubes, cables, and medicines.
- Eastman Chemical Co.: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Crystex HD OT 20.
- Grupa Azoty SA: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as Polsinex 20 and 20 HQ.
- LANXESS AG: The company offers insoluble sulfur under the brand Additin EP.
- Lions Industries Sro: The company offers insoluble sulfur such as the HS series, IS 60 series, and HD OT 60.
Related Reports:
Molten Sulfur Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the molten sulfur market segmentation by end-user (sulfuric acid, rubbers, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Sodium Sulfite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers sodium sulfite market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetics, pulp and paper, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)
|
Insoluble Sulfur Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$118.46 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd., Chemspec Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd., Heze Great Bridge Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Leader Technologies Co. Ltd., Lions Industries Sro, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., Qingdao Xiongxiang Rubber Co. Ltd., Sanshin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Successmore Being Public Co. Ltd., Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Huasheng Rubber New Material Technology Co. Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
