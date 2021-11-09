Insoluble Sulfur Market to Record a CAGR of 2.26% by 2025 | Technavio

Nov 09, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The insoluble sulfur market is expected to grow by USD 100.33 mn from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2.26%, according to Technavio. The report offers a thorough analysis of various market segments as well as the latest trends and drivers.
Emerging Opportunities with Key players
- Eastman Chemical Co: The company offers insoluble sulfur products such as Eastman Crystex insoluble sulfur.
- Grupa Azoty SA: The company offers insoluble sulfur products such as POLSINEX 20, POLSINEX 20 HQ, and POLSINEX 33 HQ.
- Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd: The company offers insoluble sulfur products such as IS-60, HS OT-20, and HD OT-20.
Insoluble Sulfur Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Tire
- Industrial
- Footwear
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The insoluble sulfur market is driven by increasing demand from the rubber industry, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and increasing adoption of synthetic rubber products.
|
Insoluble Sulfur Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.26%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 100.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.20
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, India, US, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd., Lions Industries Sro, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., Schill + Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Successmore Being Public Co. Ltd., and Sunny Industrial System GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
