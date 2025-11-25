Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day with FREE Cookies for a Year

The late-night bakery will honor the occasion with a limited-edition cookie drop and a chance to win free cookies for a year on Dec. 4

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the cult-favorite late-night bakery known for serving warm, delicious cookies when cravings hit hardest, is turning National Cookie Day into the warmest cookie celebration of the season. With a limited-edition cookie drop, the sweetest giveaway, and the milestone opening of its 350th bakery this year, Insomnia is making Dec. 4 extra crave-worthy. Insomnia Rewards members will receive the newest limited-edition cookie for free and have a chance to win free cookies for a year.

Available on Dec. 4, the first 100 Insomnia Rewards members who visit any participating U.S. bakery can indulge in the latest warm holiday cookie drop and receive a free, fresh-from-the-oven Snowball Classic cookie—a cozy, winter-inspired sugar cookie stuffed with velvety buttercream and topped with powdered sugar and edible glitter to sparkle like fresh snow. Offer available in-store only at participating U.S. bakeries, while supplies last.

As part of the celebration, Insomnia is giving fans a chance to win free warm cookies for a year. Hidden inside ONE Snowball Classic cookie at every bakery is a surprise burst of purple buttercream—Insomnia's signature pop of magic. With Insomnia recently opening its 350th store worldwide, that means up to 350 Insomniacs will score free warm, delicious cookies for a year.

To confirm their prize, customers who discover the purple-filled Snowball Classic cookie must take a photo of the cookie with their receipt, then scan the QR code provided in-store to upload the photo and complete the entry form. All entries must be submitted by 3 a.m. PST on Dec. 6. Winners will be notified within seven business days with instructions on how to claim their prize.

To become an Insomnia Rewards member, customers can sign up online or in the app for free. Customers will need to enter their mobile number, first and last name and email address to create an account. Inside Insomnia Rewards, Insomniacs earn points toward more warm, delicious treats, unlock surprise offers, and reorder their late-night favorites in just a few taps.

For more information, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

**Legal terms & conditions

Download Insomnia Cookies images here.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 350 locations worldwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Jenna Greene

[email protected]

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies