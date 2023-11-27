Insomnia Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 1 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 60% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insomnia therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on Type (Drug and Devices), Distribution Channel (Prescription and OTC), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will contribute 60% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of insomnia and the growing awareness of its negative effects of insomnia on the health and well-being of people who suffer from it drive the growth of the regional insomnia therapeutics market. A significant availability of various forms of prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and non-drug treatments can be witnessed in the region. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck and Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Purdue Pharma L.P are some of the major players in the market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insomnia Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Electromedical Products International Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., INNOVATIVE NEUROLOGICAL DEVICES LLC, Mallinckrodt Plc, MEDICE Arzneimittel Putter GmbH and Co. KG, Merck and Co. Inc., Minerva Neurosciences Inc., Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Questex LLC, Sanofi, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viatris Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc: The company offers insomnia therapeutics namely Myslee tablets.

Insomnia Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The drug segment is significant during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical drugs in this segment can be classified into various classes, including sedative-hypnotics, benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists, orexin receptor antagonists, and other medications.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

Insomnia Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of insomnia

Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatment

Rising healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage

There is a growing prevalence of insomnia across the globe. Alterations in the way of life, including disturbed sleep habits, greater use of electronics before going to sleep, and high levels of stress are some of the results of this prevalence. Medical problems, psychological illnesses, and specific drugs are some of the influencing factors.

The increased focus on non-pharmacological treatments is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this insomnia therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the insomnia therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the insomnia therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the insomnia therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of insomnia therapeutics market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

