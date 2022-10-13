Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Adds Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor

Cybersecurity and IT Leader will Help Drive Future Innovation

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira"), a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft's services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.

Bissell has more than 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity and has held leadership roles at Microsoft, Accenture Security and Deloitte Cyber Risk Services. He is passionate about working with clients, regulators and law enforcement to reduce cybercrime. He maintains close relationships with national security advisors in several countries, staying tightly aligned with agencies working to secure nations across the globe. His experience will be invaluable to Inspira, as it furthers its mission to transform cybersecurity to make the world safer and more secure.

Inspira's broad spectrum of cyber advisory, transformation, and operations services – including its iSMART2 solutions – are empowering enterprise, mid-size and small business organizations to accelerate their adoption of end-to-end cyber solutions in support of their digital transformation goals. With his decades of cross-industry sector experience, Bissell will help guide Inspira's mission to offer outcome-based cybersecurity services and solutions.

Kelly Bissell, strategic advisor, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Maintaining high cybersecurity posture has become extremely difficult for businesses lacking the insights, resources and support to defend against threat actors around the globe. Helping clients become compliant and secure has long been one of my main initiatives, so Inspira's mission to reduce cybercrime and provide coverage to organizations struggling to create a cohesive cyber-strategy fits well with my goals. I look forward to what we can do together to make the world a safer place."

Amit Gandre, Americas Cybersecurity Head, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Organizations need trusted advisors who can simplify the dialogue around cybersecurity and define pragmatic strategies to strengthen their security posture. Kelly Bissell's understanding of the global threat landscape and cross-industry sector business priorities, coupled with his vast experience with defining services and solutions, will be instrumental in achieving Inspira's cybersecurity goals for the modern IT ecosystem."

