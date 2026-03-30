Inspiration and Backdrop for Hit HBO Max Series 'THE PITT,' Pittsburgh's AHN Allegheny General Hospital Assumes Next Lead Role in City's Readiness for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced its comprehensive plans to provide medical care and support for the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The health system will deploy various care resources directly within the event footprint, while maintaining hospital readiness across its entire network.

AHN Allegheny General Hospital

AHN Allegheny General Hospital, a leading regional trauma center, is the closest hospital to the NFL Draft's location near Acrisure Stadium. The hospital's emergency department also serves as the inspiration and backdrop for the Emmy®-winning Max Original drama series, 'THE PITT,' from Warner Bros. Television.

"As a cornerstone of health care in Pittsburgh, AHN is pleased to collaborate with the City of Pittsburgh and the NFL to help ensure this year's draft is a safe and memorable experience for all," said Mark Sevco, president, AHN. "In anticipation of the significantly increased demand for medical services, we are committed to providing prompt and accessible care and ensuring our hospitals, and our downtown clinic nearby Point State Park, remain optimally prepared to serve all members of our community."

AHN Downtown Express Care will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 22 through Saturday, April 25. Located at Highmark's Penn Avenue Place, the walk-in clinic will serve as a crucial first-response point for non-emergent medical needs, including common illnesses and injuries.

Patients with previously scheduled primary care appointments at the facility will have the option to instead utilize video visits during this time. 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care is also available to both new and existing patients.

Additionally, the AHN Mobile Clinic will be stationed in Market Square to offer first aid and address minor health concerns. Patients requiring a higher level of care may be directed to the nearby AHN Downtown Express Care or a nearby emergency department.

Closer to the heart of the draft activities, physicians and nurses from AHN Prehospital Care and AGH will staff a medical fort near Acrisure Stadium to provide immediate medical support to draft visitors. Caregivers will work with EMS units positioned inside the stadium and across the draft's footprint for seamless care coordination.

AHN officials will operate a command center at Nova Place on Pittsburgh's North Side to manage patient flow across care sites and help mitigate potential strain on the emergency department at nearby AGH. As a Level I trauma center, AGH is concurrently prepared to treat an influx of patients throughout the event.

Because large crowds and traffic restrictions are expected for the city's North Side during draft week, AGH is also working with City of Pittsburgh and NFL officials to ensure that non-emergency patients have unencumbered access to the hospital for their scheduled medical appointments.

"AGH has a long history of effectively responding to events that bring high volumes of people to the North Side and patients to our doors," said Brent Rau, MD, medical director, AGH emergency department. "We look forward to meeting our community's health needs throughout the draft and anticipate a well-executed event for the City of Pittsburgh."

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 24,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network