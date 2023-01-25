Inspirational Fantasy Novel Launches as #1 New Release

"The Trials of Ildarwood" author hopes to save lives with groundbreaking series.

PROVINCETOWN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent author S. C. Selvyn announced today that his latest novel, The Trials of Ildarwood: Fall of the Forsaken, hit #1 New Release for "Children's Coming of Age Fantasy" ebooks after debuting Friday on Amazon. Taking place in a dark yet magical world where every child can learn to control one of nine ethereal elements, the fast-paced story takes readers on an inspirational journey of self-discovery within the perilous reaches of an ancient forest called the Ildarwood.

"The Trials of Ildarwood: Fall of the Forsaken" is an inspirational fantasy novel, written for magic-loving readers ages 12 and up. Available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats. It is the thrilling prequel to "The Trials of Ildarwood: Spectres of the Fall," which was released in 2021. The series features a diverse and inclusive cast of characters, and provides a refreshing twist on elemental magic. Additional artwork available on the official series website: www.theildarwood.com

A thrilling prequel to Selvyn's 2021 epic fantasy debut, The Trials of Ildarwood: Spectres of the Fall, this new novel follows Evalina Verdani and Tevaun Osei, two eleven-year-olds born with abilities so unusual that their families decided to lock them both away. But when a chance event allows them to escape into the Ildarwood, they must use their incredible gifts to fend off a myriad of threats in a desperate attempt to change their fates.

"This book is like nothing I have ever read before … It is full of harrowing events, gasp out loud escapades, and more information about the Ildarwood that I fell in love with while reading the first installment." - GoodReads Reviewer

Written for imaginative teens and adults alike, the series continues to strike a chord with readers of all ages. "Some of my biggest fans are kids who are going through difficult times right now," said Selvyn. "Others are parents who went through hard times growing up. That's one of the things that makes these stories so magical. They're not just giving readers a brief escape from the real world … they're helping people see their own unique struggles through new eyes. And that's precisely why I'm hoping this series will one day save a reader's life."

"This book hit home to me in a variety of ways. It's a mission of four children dealing with things that were very much so present in my childhood and even still to this day." - GoodReads Reviewer

When asked why he believes the series is groundbreaking, Selvyn said, "These stories take risks by portraying a depth and diversity of characters, cultures, and real-world hardships that readers just can't find in other fantasy series." It's a commitment to inclusion and representation that shines through on every page, from the sheer breadth of fictional cultures that exist across the vast world of the Ildarwood to the fascinating medley of characters that appear throughout the story.

"Selvyn weaves his words in the most magical of ways." - Amazon Reviewer

Beyond the novel's breathtaking prose, fantasy readers will delight in the book's hand-drawn map, its beautiful chapter illustrations, and the collection of exclusive artwork available on the official series website, www.theildarwood.com.

The Trials of Ildarwood: Fall of the Forsaken is available now in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats. The series is published by Avylaan Kingdom Press LLC, and distributed primarily by Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and Ingram Content Group LLC.

eBook: $2.99; on-sale for $0.99 on Amazon.com until February 15, 2023.

Paperback: $12.99 (ISBN 9781643650784)

Hardcover: $24.99 (ISBN 9781643650791)

S. C. Selvyn is based in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He dreams of one day working with other aspiring authors and artists to expand the world of the Ildarwood with more unique stories and cultures.

