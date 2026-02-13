Inspire Medical Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. - INSP

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP).

In August of 2025, contrary to the Company's repeated assurances that it had met all regulatory, technical, and commercial prerequisites for the launch of its Inspire V device, the Company disclosed that the launch faced an "elongated timeframe" due to previously undisclosed issues, including that "many centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V," "software updates for claims submissions and processing" not taking effect until early July, and that excess inventory caused poor demand. As a result, the Company slashed its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, from $2.20 to $2.30 per share to $0.40 to $0.50 per share.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Inspire's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

