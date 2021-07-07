Inspire Performance Management Platform Adds Flexibility to Match Need for Business Agility

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Software , an integrated continuous performance management platform that creates leaders at all levels, today announced a new release of its software, a product redesign for improved homepage flexibility and functionality, including new dashboards, recognition features, improved reporting tools, enhanced survey administration, and fewer clicks overall, so users get better software to manage their performance — and achieve better results.

The speed of work has shaped the way we interact with the workplace, our peers, and the tools used to get work done. This comes at a time when burnout and employee turnover are high, giving rise to what some call the "great resignation." Inspire Software completed extensive user research to gauge the pace of these changes, thus redesigning its performance management platform to streamline the most critical functions so employees can better measure OKRs and celebrate each others' success in the flow of work.

"We wanted to push the limits of what performance software is capable of regarding the user experience," said Chris Wollerman, Inspire Software founder and CEO. "With the new functionality of Inspire Software 6.0, we believe employees can better measure, monitor, and manage their performance, learning, and recognition functions within the new world of work for greater impact."

Inspire Software leadership believes Continuous Performance Management (CPM) paves the way for the future of workforce development. With CPM, leaders and employees establish benchmarks, track analytics, and communicate about motivation and progress through meaningful one-on-one conversations in real time, not just at the end of a quarter or during a performance review.

With version 6.0, employees can quickly engage their performance insights, track OKR progress, recognize coworkers, complete learning and leadership modules, manage surveys, and more, all in just a few clicks. Visit inspiresoftware.com for more information.

About Inspire Software

Inspire Software is designed to lead the way to new heights as you focus your people, your teams, and your organization on growth. Headquartered in San Diego, we've integrated a comprehensive suite of applications — performance, goals or OKRs, feedback, 1:1s, recognition, learning, and surveys — that go way beyond just managing performance. With Inspire, you create leaders at all levels. You align your people and their work with the strategy. As they execute, you grow. Learn more at inspiresoftware.com .

SOURCE Inspire Software