Inspire Software Named as Top Startup to Watch in Prestigious Industry Report

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Software has been named as one of the Top 10 Startups to Watch in the Brandscape™ 2021 Talent and Learning report. Inspire's approach to talent and leadership development anchored in OKRs and its ability to impact performance management are what landed its brand in the recent report.

"It is rewarding for our innovative team to see validation not only in this report, but by the companies using Inspire to drive better talent, leadership, and business outcomes," said Chris Wollerman, CEO of Inspire Software. "Inspire helps companies achieve their goals and OKRs while enabling teams and individuals to collaborate and align to the mission, vision, and strategy."

Inspire Software is even more important now in the COVID-19 era. Companies are challenged to address talent management with much needed creativity. Continuous performance management may no longer be unique, but by combining those practices with tried-and-true leadership development methodology, Inspire offers a cutting-edge option that meets organizations' needs today. Organizations don't need more managers right now — they need more leaders. And it's clear the market agrees: Inspire has experienced growth in sales over the last year despite an overall global economic downturn, which is further validated by being named a Startup to Watch.

The Brandscape™ 2021 Talent and Learning report was recently released by The Starr Conspiracy, a B2B marketing agency for workplace innovators, mapping out technology and solution vendors that focused on companies creating the future of work. Work Technology is bigger than just HR Technology. These companies are coming from many different adjacent industries — Financial Technology, Insurance Technology, and other enterprise software and services categories. The Startups to Watch list for Work Technology focuses on the most innovative companies and the hottest trends in workplace innovation.

"The best brands will always win a market. The Startups to Watch list identifies the early stage innovative brands that could become the industry leaders of tomorrow," said Steve Smith, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer of The Starr Conspiracy. "These brands are doing things differently and blazing new trails across the full spectrum of solutions."

To read the full report or see the complete list of brands included, visit thestarrconspiracy.com/brandscapes .

ABOUT INSPIRE SOFTWARE

Inspire Software is designed to lead the way to new heights as you focus your people, your teams, and your organization on growth. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, we've integrated a comprehensive suite of applications — performance, goals or OKRs, feedback, 1:1s, recognition, learning, and surveys — that go way beyond just managing performance. With Inspire, you create leaders at all levels. You align your people and their work with the strategy. As they execute, you grow. Learn more at inspiresoftware.com or contact Beth Thornton at [email protected] .

ABOUT THE STARR CONSPIRACY

You're busy creating the future of work. You don't have time to teach an agency what you do. At The Starr Conspiracy, your work is our business. Brand or demand. Traction or scale. We accelerate results. Learn more at thestarrconspiracy.com .

SOURCE Inspire Software

Related Links

https://inspiresoftware.com/

