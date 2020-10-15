INSPIRE2020 Luxury Hospitality Conference helps hoteliers put heads in beds

"We have curated an agenda with topics particularly relevant to the recovery of luxury hotels," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of the Luxury Hotel Association, "focusing on trends that are shaping the future and helping hoteliers survive in these uncertain times."

Neil Jacobs, CEO, Six Senses, Brian De Lowe, CEO, Proper Hotels and Tom McAlpin, President & CEO, Virgin Voyages will hold interviews and Elizabeth Blau will discuss Opening a hotel in today's dynamic environment. Colin Cowie will talk about Minimizing the impact of social distancing through programming and Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer & member of the management board will talk on Redefining guest loyalty.

Chelsey Leffet, Senior Vice President, HVS will moderate a session on Hotel Development – where do we go from here? with panelists Romy Bhojwani, Senior Vice President and Head of Hospitality Portfolio Management, Brookfield Properties, David Tarr, Senior Vice President, Hyatt, and Jay Morrow, MD, Hodges Ward Elliott.

Emile Gourieux, Business Development Executive, STR will give a presentation on market recovery trends in the United States and Mike Grove, MD, HotStats will cover Europe, ME and APAC markets.

Phil Keb, Executive Vice President of Development, Gencom will hold the first ASK ME ANYTHING session where attendees can get the answers to questions about their business from experts in the luxury hotel industry.

Tickets to the sessions are free to hoteliers and hospitality professionals with an option to upgrade to a Virtual Power Pass, which offers premium access to everything INSPIRE's digital experience has to offer, including networking, a virtual expo where you can meet partners at virtual booths and the opportunity to ask leading experts questions in a live, face to face setting.

Sponsors will meet hoteliers from around the globe with access to one-on-one meetings and learn more about the latest innovations available to aid in the recovery of the luxury hotel industry.

Vamoos, an ILHA sponsor, helps hotels and villas transform their guest's entire experience, from the moment they book to after they return home. Excitement builds up as the timer counts down, and your guests have all the information they need at their fingertips such as a full digital directory, instant messaging, local points of interest, digital check-in/check-out, and so much more. The app is contactless, branded for your hotel, and can be set up and shared with guests the very same day. View a demo at www.vamoos.com.

The International Luxury Hotel Association is luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research. ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group, which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

