Inspired Awarded Additional VLTs With OPAP

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has been awarded an additional 580 Video Lottery Terminals ("VLTs") in Greece with OPAP S.A. ("OPAP"), the leading Greek betting and lottery operator. 380 of these new units will be Inspired's brand new Valor VIP cabinet. VALOR™ is Inspired's new open-standard G2S VLT cabinet, which boasts striking dual 27" high definition floating screens with superior speakers that deliver a unique and immersive player experience.

Following the new assignment, Inspired is contracted to provide a total of 8,940 VLTs to OPAP. More than 7,300 machines by Inspired are currently operating as part of OPAP's continued deployment of VLTs into the retail network.

"We are extremely proud to again be awarded additional VLTs from OPAP," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We have a great partnership with OPAP and can't imagine a better customer to be the first to receive our new Valor VIP cabinet."

"At OPAP, we seek to offer our customers high-quality products, which deliver an entertaining gaming experience. Therefore, we are pleased to continue our cooperation with Inspired and expand our relationship through more VLTs, including their new Valor VIP cabinet," said Damian Cope, Chief Executive Officer of OPAP.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Interactive Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 35,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs more than 650 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

