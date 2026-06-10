Inspired by Breast Milk: NurtureBio and Lallemand Partner on Synbiotic to Support Infant Gut Health

New collaboration brings HMO–based synbiotic and clinically studied probiotic strains to families seeking science–backed infant gut support

RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NurtureBio, a maternal and child wellness company focused on science-backed solutions for infant gut health, today announced a collaboration with Lallemand Health Solutions, the company's key partner involved with its newly launched synbiotic blend for infants and toddlers. This breast milk–inspired supplement features human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) paired with clinically documented probiotic strains from Lallemand to support digestive and immune health during the critical early-life period.

NurtureBio Baby Gut Support, a prebiotic + probiotic synbiotic supplement for infants & toddlers 0+.

Since its founding in 2024, NurtureBio works with leading breast milk and microbiome researchers to translate emerging science into accessible solutions for families. Through this collaboration, NurtureBio is leveraging Lallemand Health Solutions' long–standing expertise in probiotic strain development, clinical documentation, and high–quality manufacturing to bring a new, breast milk–inspired synbiotic to market.

"Parents are often told that common digestive issues are something their child will simply 'grow out of,' even when those issues are disrupting daily life," said Stuart Smith, founder of NurtureBio. "Partnering with Lallemand allows us to pair best–in–class probiotic strains with HMOs so we can offer families a synbiotic that is rooted in microbiome science and inspired by the biology of human milk."

"Partnering with NurtureBio is a privilege to have a platform where our extensive know-how in microbiome research is translated to a product that consumers can benefit from," said Reginald Wang, business manager at Lallemand Health Solutions. "We look forward to a strong collaboration with NurtureBio and to see how the partnership can further unlock the health benefits of breast milk and probiotics."

Scientific research continues to highlight the role of the infant gut microbiome in early development and the importance of components found in human breast milk, such as HMOs, in shaping that ecosystem. NurtureBio's first synbiotic product is formulated to help bridge this gap by combining HMOs with specific probiotic strains, including Bifidobacterium infantis Rosell®–33 and Bifidobacterium bifidum Rosell®-71, supplied by Lallemand.

NurtureBio's synbiotic is exclusively available through its website, www.nurturebio.com.

About NurtureBio

NurtureBio is a maternal and child wellness company applying breakthrough breast milk and microbiome research to early–life nutrition. Founded in 2024, the company develops synbiotic products that combine human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) with targeted probiotic strains to support gut and immune health in infants and toddlers. Through active collaborations with leading academic researchers, including the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, NurtureBio is advancing clinical studies on infant gut health and breast milk composition. Guided by a research–first philosophy and commitment to transparency, NurtureBio translates complex science into trusted, evidence–informed solutions for families, laying the groundwork for future innovations in personalized testing and maternal wellness.

About Lallemand Health Solutions

Lallemand Health Solutions is a global probiotic manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of science–backed probiotic formulations for all stages of life, from early–life to healthy aging. Its probiotic strains are documented in numerous clinical studies and manufactured in state–of–the–art, cGMP–certified facilities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

NurtureBio

323-970-8816

[email protected]

SOURCE NurtureBio