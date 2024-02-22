Inspired by employee donations, Northwestern Medicine makes its largest gift to area food banks

News provided by

Northern Illinois Food Bank

22 Feb, 2024, 18:07 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the generosity of its employees, Northwestern Medicine will donate $200,000 to area food banks. The Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank will each receive $100,000. Health system leaders will thank staff and surprise them with the total gift amount during a Team NM employee volunteer events at four food bank locations at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Northwestern Medicine leadership was inspired to dedicate more funds to the food banks after more than 5,000 employees opted to donate the $15 grocery gift certificates they would have received as part of their holiday gifts. Thanks to those donations, employees raised more than $76,000. Leadership made the decision to increase the overall donation to further support employees' dedication to the food banks.

"Our employees made it clear that they're committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we serve, and it's in their honor that we're increasing Northwestern Medicine's donation to provide access to nutritious food where it's most needed," said Ann Hall, vice president of administration at Northwestern Medicine.

Employees who donated their grocery certificates were invited to volunteer at the food banks to see how their donations are used. Health system leaders will surprise them with the announcement during their volunteer shifts at four food bank locations:

Through donations of funds and volunteer time, Northwestern Medicine has provided the Northern Illinois Food Bank $5.6 million worth of groceries to people in need since 2015.

"We are grateful for Northwestern Medicine's generous donation and longtime partnership," said Julie Yurko, president and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Our network of 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, and direct distribution programs provide 82 million meals a year and serve over 500,000 neighbors a month. Good nutrition is crucial to physical and mental health. These funds will help us continue our mission of providing neighbors and their families access to the nutritious food they need to thrive."

Northwestern Medicine has long-standing roots in community service and volunteering, supporting local and national organizations that are committed to building stronger, healthier communities.

Northern Illinois Food Bank is dedicated to solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Our vision is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. We serve neighbors in thirteen counties with dignity, equity, and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day. For more information, visit: SolveHungerToday.org

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank

News Releases in Similar Topics

