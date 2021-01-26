Inspired Spine announces Trident™ SI Joint Screw System Secures FDA 510(k) Approval

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine has announced the Trident SI Joint Screw System, manufactured by Advanced Research Medical (ARM), has secured FDA 510(k) marketing clearance. "We continue to raise the standard of care for back pain treatment as this SI Joint fusion technique represents another Inspired Spine breakthrough for surgeons and patients alike," stated Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi.

Inspired Spine's surgeons have recently developed the Trident™ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System (Patent Pending) which will significantly improve procedure efficiency resulting in surgery durations less than 15 minutes.

This new SI Joint fusion system employs one main screw and two (2) integrated side screws to deliver three distinct screw approaches into a single trajectory. The Trident's integrated delivery and implant system consists of streamlined multi-use kit, possessing only a handful of instruments which simplifies the procedural steps. This simplified kit replaces the multiple component instrument trays currently employed by other SI Fusion systems by combining the functionality of a traditional set and multiple instruments into a single screw.

Its main screw delivery sleeve provides a targeting guide for side screw delivery, improving procedure efficiency and optimizing imaging requirements. The single incision and corresponding preplanned fixed trajectory substantially decrease required procedure time and radiation exposure. The system design includes self-tapping graft collection flutes which reduce the need for additional biologic – while delivering the advantage of autologous bone graft.

Limiting time spent in the OR brings many benefits to surgeons and patients. This advanced technology limits the number of tools the surgeon needs to use for the procedure- ultimately reducing prep-time and allowing the surgeon to operate more efficiently. This technology will take the SI Joint procedure into the future and help countless patients receive back pain relief.

