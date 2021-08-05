Inspired Spine has released a study of Perioperative Outcomes of Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion using Hollow Screws Through a Lateral Approach.

Sacroiliac joint (SIJ) pain is a common cause of lower back pain and a significant source of disability in the United States. "24 % of back pain is based on problems with the sacroiliac joint and that rate jumps to 43% after back surgeries" explained Dr. Abbasi CMO of Inspired Spine. Minimally invasive fusion of the SIJ has been popularized by Triangular plugs and was initially demonstrated successful over a decade ago, but most device companies have come up with hollow fenestrated screws from a lateral trajectory as a newer technique for SIJ fusion that can significantly alleviate pain. Inspired Spine completed a study that presents perioperative and patient-reported outcomes amongst 62 patients who underwent SIJ fixation with hollow fenestrated screws. They found that mean disability on the Oswestry disability index improved from 52.2% to 34.9% at one year post-op. Mean operative time was 34±9 minutes and blood loss was 22±35ml. Only six patients required overnight hospitalization, practically establishing this surgery as an ambulatory procedure. Inspired Spine concludes that SIJ fixation using hollow fenestrated screws is a safe and effective procedure for the fixation of the SIJ.

Dr. Abbasi added: "Chronic lower back pain is one of the most common and debilitating conditions impacting patient populations. It affects 9.4% of people and contributes more than any other cause of disability globally. The share of SIJ in back pain is significant and with our understanding of SIJ, increasing the diagnostic has become more established."

The pain caused by SIJ dysfunction has been shown to impact the quality of life to an equal degree as more commonly recognized spinal pathologies such as disc herniation or spinal stenosis. Dr. Abbasi believes with increased awareness SIJ will have the highest growth in all musculoskeletal diseases.

To view the results of the study go to: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34306901/

