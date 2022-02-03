Inspired Spine hosts the 1st Annual South Asia and Middle East Minimally Invasive Spine Symposium and kickstarts Asian training for MIS spine surgery

Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi explained "Spine has become the #3 disability worldwide and during this time of the Covid pandemic, efficiency is extremely important to manage the global surge in Spine Disease. This symposium is the first step to export our technology where efficiency matters even more and to help surgeons in this geographic region adopt our technology. Our ultimate goal is a fully flagged fellowship and training program with a plan to make the region self-sufficient in MIS technology" Dr. Abbasi has been training fellow spine surgeons newly minimally invasive approaches and introducing them to the technology since 2016.

The OLLIF procedure is a minimally invasive lumbar fusion technique that employs an incision of 15mm, produces up to 90% less blood loss than a traditional fusion, and requires no muscle detachment to access the disc space. Many patients are ambulatory within two hours after surgery and are often discharged the same day. Compared to traditional fusion, which has a 3-5% infection rate, OLLIF risk of infection is .02% with no deep infections occurring during the first 1,500 procedures.

Inspired Spine plans on continuing these symposiums in regions all over the world. If you would like more information on future events or are interested in becoming a guest speaker please email Amanda at [email protected]

