Inspired Spine Hosts Third International Lab in Germany, Showcasing OLLIF and Trident SI Joint Fusion Procedures

July 5, 2023

BURNSVILLE, Minn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a global leader in minimally invasive spinal surgery, hosted their Trans Kambin OLLIF lab Monday July 3rd at Sana Regio Pinneberg Klinikum in Pinneberg Germany. This marks the third international lab hosted by Inspired Spine this year, where Dr. Hamid Abbasi, along with esteemed surgeons Dr. Amir Sharif and Dr. Thomas Demmel, lead the event.

Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi provides Trans Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF), and Trident SI Joint Fusion training in Pinneberg Germany. The event was hosted along with esteemed surgeons Dr. Amir Sharif and Dr. Thomas Demmel.
The lab hosted on July 3rd, provided an exceptional learning opportunity for surgeons and healthcare professionals interested in the latest advancements in minimally invasive spinal surgery across the world. Dr. Abbasi shared his expertise and insights with participants, specifically focusing on the Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure and the Trident Sacroiliac Joint Fusion procedure.

The OLLIF technique, pioneered by Inspired Spine, enables spinal stabilization and fusion through a small incision, resulting in reduced tissue disruption, postoperative pain, and recovery time. Participants had the opportunity to take part in hands-on training and engage in interactive discussions to deepen their understanding of this innovative approach.

In addition to the OLLIF procedure, the lab also featured the Trident SI Joint Fusion procedure. This technique provides a minimally invasive solution for patients suffering from sacroiliac joint dysfunction, allowing for stabilization and fusion of the joint. Surgeons attending the lab received comprehensive training on this procedure, expanding their treatment options for patients with SI joint-related conditions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Amir Sharif and Dr. Thomas Demmel for our third international lab this year," said Dr. Abbasi, CMO at Inspired Spine. "Their expertise and dedication to advancing minimally invasive spinal surgery make them the perfect partners for sharing our innovative OLLIF and Trident SI Joint Fusion techniques. We look forward to fostering the adoption of these procedures in Germany and beyond."

Inspired Spine's international labs have received positive feedback, with participants praising the practical knowledge gained from experienced faculty and the hands-on approach to learning. The combination of the OLLIF procedure and the Trident SI Joint Fusion procedure showcased Inspired Spine's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for a range of spinal conditions.

For more information about the Inspired Spine lab in Germany, please contact Amanda Armagost at [email protected]

Inspired Spine is a global leader in minimally invasive spinal surgery. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing spinal surgery through innovative techniques and state-of-the-art technologies. Inspired Spine aims to provide patients with the most effective, patient-centered treatments, improving outcomes and minimizing discomfort.

