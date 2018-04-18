Inspired's Omni-Channel Games Launch Online and Mobile in Italy

SNAI is the first Italian operator to go live with Inspired's Interactive content, including three exclusive Mike Tyson games that are only available to SNAI customers. In celebration of the Tyson product portfolio launch, SNAI is running a number of casino and sports promotions, and the games are already amongst SNAI's top performing online games.

In addition to its market-leading Virtual Sports, Inspired is a leading supplier of SBG VLT systems and content in Italy with Sisal, SNAI, Lottomatica, HBG and other Italian operators. Best-in-class omni-channel content from Inspired, includes Centurion Free Spins, Super Hot Fruits, Rise of Anubis and Atlantis – all of which are already top performing SBG VLT games in Italy.

'I'm delighted to announce this important milestone for Inspired's interactive business,' said Lucy Buckley, Vice President, Interactive, Inspired. 'We are leading the UK and .com Interactive markets with operators such as William Hill, GVC, LadbrokesCoral and Sky, and we look forward to replicating this success in Italy. New markets are key to our growth and we plan to expand our reach to other key European and North American markets during 2018.'

Paolo Scipioni, General Manager Italy, added: 'Inspired is proud to be one of the largest suppliers of omni-channel content in Italy, and the addition of mobile and online players to our customer base is an exciting development. Inspired's broad portfolio of retail VLT games and Virtual Sports has already proven popular with retail customers in Italy, and I'm confident that the availability of these new games online will be welcomed by customers and players alike.'

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs approximately 800 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks.

