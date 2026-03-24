Inspiren Named to Fast Company's 'Most Innovative' List Following Year of Record Growth

Inspiren's unified ecosystem is recognized for improving resident care and strengthening the operational health of leading senior living operators.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiren, the leading AI-powered unified ecosystem redefining senior living, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The distinction recognizes Inspiren's success in driving clinical outcomes, revenue capture, and occupancy gains in senior living. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

This milestone follows a monumental year for Inspiren. Building on a decade of innovation in resident safety and operational efficiency, the company established senior living's first unified ecosystem in 2025. The ecosystem, a purpose-built suite of seven proprietary hardware devices and integrated software applications powered by advanced AI, unlocks complete community awareness without compromising resident privacy. In addition to Inspiren's powerful platform, operators and communities are supported by a Clinical Success team of RNs and PTs who partner with its customers on clinical workflow, preventative intervention, and resident reassessment strategies. Together, these real-time alerts, informed triage, and community-wide insights enable proactive care, more efficient, safer communities, and happier staff.

The impact of Inspiren is reflected across leading senior living community outcomes, including:

54% fewer hospitalizations

34% longer length of stay

50% faster response times

Advancements continue, most recently with the launch of Inspiren HQ, an AI-powered command center that helps operators manage care consumption, match care delivery to resident needs, and guide operations, and with the launch of its integrated eCall system. The company integrates with leading EHRs, enabling bidirectional data flow to ensure staff have immediate access to critical resident information.

This clinical and operational success has fueled a landmark period of growth. Following its $100 million Series B—the largest technology raise in the history of senior living—and its $35 million Series A, both in 2025, Inspiren continues to scale its ecosystem nationwide. The market impact is profound: in customer communities, one in three residents cited Inspiren's technology as a deciding factor in their move-in decision, while others have seen occupancy increases up to 24%. As Inspiren scales, it continues to deepen its industry and clinical roots, infusing the company with expertise that resonates with senior living communities and the families they serve.

"At Inspiren, we focus on the vital signs of senior living communities," said Michael Wang, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Inspiren. "When you have visibility into adverse events, response times, care quality, and staffing alignment, you can see where things are breaking down before residents feel the impact. That belief is what drives our innovation; building the transparency needed to ensure every resident receives personalized care."

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

This recognition from Fast Company underscores Inspiren's commitment to redefining senior care, delivering meaningful outcomes for residents, and empowering care teams with technology that supports their work.

For more information on Inspiren and its ecosystem, visit www.inspiren.com.

Methodology

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Inspiren

Founded in 2016 by former Green Beret and cardiothoracic nurse Michael Wang, Inspiren is the first unified ecosystem where AI-powered hardware and software work in harmony with a dedicated Clinical Success team. Our approach puts people at the center of the data. By turning invisible resident needs into actionable clinical insights, we help staff act with confidence, operators run efficient communities, and families feel confident in care.

SOURCE Inspiren