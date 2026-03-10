Solera Senior Living Achieves Major Gains in Safety and Care Outcomes with Inspiren

In 10 Months, Solera Achieved 48% Fall Reduction, 54% Fewer Hospitalizations, and 50% Faster Staff Response Times

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiren, a leader in AI-powered solutions redefining senior living, today released results from its partnership and deployments with Solera Senior Living, demonstrating a strong impact on resident safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiency. The data, collected from January through October 2025, validates how integrated technology can transform care delivery while empowering staff to focus on what matters most: direct resident care.

Solera Senior Living

The results emerged from a 10-month study out of Lumina Las Vegas, a memory care community where Inspiren's proactive monitoring and real-time alerts drove measurable improvements across every key metric:

Fall Prevention & Safety:

48% reduction in overall falls across the community

87% reduction in falls for one resident through targeted interventions

Proactive out-of-bed and out-of-chair alerts allowed staff to prevent incidents before they occurred

Healthcare Utilization:

54% reduction in emergency room visits

54% reduction in hospitalizations

Operational Excellence:

50% reduction in staff response times, enabled by immediate alerts notifying the right team members

24% increase in occupancy to 93%

95% of staff log into the Inspiren mobile app daily, demonstrating exceptional adoption and engagement

The deployment strategy centered on capabilities that deliver immediate value: proactive alerts, virtual safety checks and rounding, and behavioral insights that inform care planning. By integrating these features into daily workflows, Inspiren enabled care teams to work more efficiently while providing more personalized, responsive care.

Inspiren's ecosystem provides detailed insights into care delivery patterns, such as tracking time spent with residents and room visit frequency, enabling communities to identify which residents need care plan adjustments and make data-driven staffing decisions.

"AI helps connect crucial information for the care team that would otherwise be siloed across teams, platforms, and organizations," said Michael Wang, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Inspiren. "By sharing clinical insights and empowering teams to review incidents together, we're helping communities move from reactive responses to proactive prevention. These results at Solera demonstrate what's possible when technology empowers care teams and the communities they serve."

Inspiren's real-time alerts ensure staff members are notified immediately about incidents, whether preventing injuries through out-of-bed alerts or responding to emergencies. Privacy-protected Live View capabilities allow staff to conduct safety checks and virtual rounding without physically entering resident rooms, improving both safety and peace of mind while respecting resident dignity.

Beyond Lumina Las Vegas, Inspiren deployed across two additional Solera communities: Modena Reserve Bethesda and Modena Reserve Kensington. The goal across all implementations was to streamline workflows, reduce operational silos, and allow staff to focus on direct resident care, ultimately improving clinical outcomes through more connected care delivery.

"These results validate that the right technology, implemented thoughtfully, can fundamentally transform care delivery," said Adam Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Solera Senior Living. "The significant reduction in falls and decrease in hospitalizations achieved represent residents staying safer and healthier where they live. What's equally impressive is the 95% daily staff adoption rate, which tells us Inspiren isn't adding more work to our teams, but genuinely making their jobs easier and more effective. This partnership has set a new standard for what we expect from care technology across our portfolio."

Inspiren and Solera continue to define a blueprint for industry-wide changes at an important moment for the senior living industry. Inspiren and Solera Senior Living are founding members of the Alliance for Connected Senior Care, a multi-partner collaboration established to test and validate new models for resident-centered care announced earlier this year. The alliance brings together six industry leaders – Allen Flores Consulting Group, ALIS, EmpowerMe Wellness, Inspiren, Senior Doc, and Solera – to demonstrate how coordinated communication and shared data can transform outcomes across the continuum of senior care. The latest findings establish a new benchmark for what senior living communities can achieve when technology and clinical expertise work in harmony.

For more information on Inspiren and its unified ecosystem, visit www.inspiren.com.

About Inspiren:

Founded in 2016 by former Green Beret and cardiothoracic nurse Michael Wang, Inspiren is senior living's first complete AI-powered ecosystem. Trusted by communities nationwide, Inspiren empowers care teams with real-time behavioral alerts, fall detection, and ongoing care utilization insights. The privacy-first design enhances resident dignity while improving clinical outcomes, staff efficiency, and family communication.

About Solera Senior Living:

Solera Senior Living, based in Denver, is an operator, developer, and investor of next generation senior living communities across the U.S. Solera's current portfolio features 15 distinctive communities – with offerings spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care – operating in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. Solera has developed a reputation as the leading provider for hospitality services, innovative technologies and the integration of new care delivery models. For more information visit SoleraSeniorLiving.com.

SOURCE Inspiren