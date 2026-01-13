InspireNOLA Charter Schools Deploys Louisiana’s Largest Electric School Bus Fleet

"This significant milestone is about leading with intention and putting students first," said InspireNOLA Charter Schools CEO Jamar McKneely. "Deploying 42 electric buses allows us to reduce emissions, improve our students' daily travel experience through air-conditioned transportation, and set a new standard for sustainability and innovation in public education in Louisiana."

The electric buses are operated by A&S Transportation and supported by Highland Electric Fleets through its Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) model. The fleet replaces traditional diesel buses while maintaining reliable service across 58 daily routes covering more than 3,400 miles per day.

"We are honored to be able to support InspireNOLA as they embark on this new journey and lead the way as pioneers in EV and sustainability for charter schools of New Orleans," said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet and Procurement, A&S Transportation/Durham School Services. "These EV buses represent a greener, healthier world and future for InspireNOLA students and the community. We are proud to be part of such an impactful initiative with benefits that will last for years to come."

The fleet includes IC Bus Type C electric school buses, supported by a dedicated charging depot located at 4099 Industrial Parkway, New Orleans, LA. The site features seven Kempower C800 power cabinets supporting 52 total charge ports through satellite dispensers, enabling efficient overnight charging and operational flexibility.

Funding for the project includes awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, as well as available federal tax credits. Through Highland's model, InspireNOLA is able to deploy electric buses without additional upfront fleet upgrade costs.

"Electric school buses help reduce students' exposure to diesel exhaust during their daily commute," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer at Highland Electric Fleets. "For districts like InspireNOLA, that means a cleaner ride for students and drivers while maintaining the reliability they need every day."

InspireNOLA Charter Schools is recognized as one of the city's highest-performing school networks academically. District leaders note that electric buses are already contributing to a quieter, calmer ride that helps students arrive ready to learn.

About InspireNOLA Charter Schools

Founded in 2013, InspireNOLA Charter Schools operates a network of seven public charter schools in New Orleans, including Alice M. Harte Charter School, Andrew H. Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Pierre A. Capdau S.T.E.A.M. School, Edna Karr High School, Eleanor McMain Secondary School, and McDonogh 35 Senior High School. InspireNOLA serves more than 5,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade and is committed to transforming lives and communities through education.

About A&S Transportation

A&S Transportation is a premier transportation company dedicated to providing specialized school bus services to charter schools across North America since 1996. A&S Transportation has served the New Orleans community since 2019 and is a sister brand to Durham School Services. Together, with Durham School Services, we are dedicated to the safety of our students and people.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, such as A&S Transportation, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and people. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Anna Lam | A&S Transportation/Durham School Services

[email protected]

Chris Orlando | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets