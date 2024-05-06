INSPIRING AND HOPEFUL DOCUMENTARY ABOUT I AM ALS CO-FOUNDERS AND REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNITY STORY WILL STREAM ON PRIME VIDEO

FOR LOVE & LIFE: NO ORDINARY CAMPAIGN is a doc illustrating the power of love & determination in the face of adversity. Post this

FOR LOVE & LIFE: NO ORDINARY CAMPAIGN is a documentary illustrating the power of love and determination in the face of adversity. The film follows the life of Brian Wallach and his wife Sandra Abrevaya beginning in the aftermath of Brian's diagnosis at age 37, and into their efforts founding the community-led organization I AM ALS. Exemplifying bravery, inspiration, and hope, they fight with an incredible community of advocates against a broken system for their own future, while seeking to build a brighter one for countless others.

Families nationwide will be able to stream the documentary on May 28, 2024 on Prime Video. The film's launch is an important step in advancing public awareness of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, while inspiring people all around the world to believe that they have the power to change the world.

FOR LOVE & LIFE: NO ORDINARY CAMPAIGN is presented by Amazon MGM Studios, a LIMA CHARLIE PRODUCTION in association with THE CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE. The documentary is directed by Christopher Burke, produced by Tim Rummel, Christopher Burke, and executive produced by Jeff MacGregor, Katie Couric, Phil Rosenthal, Brian Wallach, and Sandra Abrevaya.

In just five years since its inception, the I AM ALS community movement has spurred an increase in more than a billion dollars in federal funding dedicated to ALS. Anyone interested in joining the fight and being a part of the next phase of the movement to end ALS can visit www.iamals.org to become a volunteer, join a campaign, or donate.

About I AM ALS

I AM ALS is a patient-centric movement revolutionizing how to end disease. The nonprofit provides critical support and resources to people with ALS, caregivers, and loved ones. We empower advocates to raise awareness and lead the movement against ALS in driving the development of treatments and cures. Founded in 2019 by husband and wife team Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, I AM ALS was born out of their desire to rewrite the ALS story for Brian and the tens of thousands of other people with ALS. Learn more at www.iamals.org .

